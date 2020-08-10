Commentary, Trump Administration

The Right's war on the Postal Service goes back several decades

For those who haven’t paying especially close attention, it would be easy to get the mistaken impression that the recent assault on the U.S. Postal Service by President Trump and his Postmaster General — Greensboro plutocrat, Louis DeJoy — was something driven only by recent events and, in particular, Trump’s obvious desire to manipulate voting by mail in order to secure reelection.

As a report issued by the good folks at the national research and advocacy organization In the Public Interest documented a couple of weeks back, however, this is not the case. The American Right’s war on the Postal Service actually goes back 50 years and is linked closely to — surprise!! — efforts of the infamous right-wing billionaire, Charles Koch.

This is from the executive summary to “The Billionaire Behind Efforts to Kill the U.S. Postal Service”:

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the already-struggling U.S. Postal Service to the brink of financial collapse. But the most trusted and popular institution in America hasn’t been struggling by accident. Since the 1970s, a concerted effort to popularize the fringe idea of privatizing the Postal Service has been advanced for nearly five decades with the support of one man: the billionaire and libertarian ideologue, Charles Koch, chairman and chief executive officer of Koch Industries.

It’s a sobering and maddening read, but it’s worth a few minutes to get a fuller grasp of how greedy ideologues are aiming to destroy one of the most important public institutions in our country.

Click here to explore the report.

