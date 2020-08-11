COVID-19, News

Court denies Lt. Governor’s request for injunction on Governor’s pandemic orders

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Lt. Governor Dan Forest

A Wake County Superior Court judge denied Lt. Governor Dan Forest’s request for a temporary restraining order preventing enforcement of Gov. Roy Cooper’s pandemic related “shutdown orders.”

Forest, who is challenging Cooper for the governor’s office this November’s election, wanted the court to prevent enforcement of the orders unless a majority of the council of state concurred with the orders.

Judge James Gale concluded Cooper was within his authority to make the executive orders to address the pandemic for the duration of the emergency declaration and that Forest was unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims.

“Accordingly, the Court concludes that the Lieutenant Governor has not demonstrated that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his claim that the Governor has exceeded his statutory authority when issuing the Executive Orders without the concurrence of the Council fo State,” Gale wrote.

Forest sued Cooper last month, seeking to void six of the executive orders Cooper had issued since March.

A number of business owners in the state have also, so far, been unsuccessful in lawsuits to void the orders.

“Dan Forest’s lawsuit never had teeth and today’s ruling confirms that,” said Cooper for NC spokesperson Liz Doherty in a statement Tuesday. “It was never more than a desperate tactic to garner attention for his political campaign. His time would be better spent putting the health and safety of North Carolinians before his own political motivations.”

Read Tuesday’s court order in its entirety here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Former UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp standing up for science in pandemic
  2. UNC System aiming for fall re-opening of campuses, avoiding tuition increases
  3. COVID-19 positive cases, deaths increase at NC nursing homes, including one staff member
  4. Campaign for Southern Equality offers new round of COVID-19 response grants
  5. Trump administration rescinds ICE rule on international college students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC-Chapel Hill provost defends withholding county health department pandemic recommendations

This week UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Bob Blouin defended ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Trump administration imposes big hike in immigration fees

Critics say hikes could have 'devastating impact,' serve as 'another form of voter su [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at how NC is responding to the 2020 census

While COVID-19 has cancelled a lot of things this year, it hasn’t cancelled the 2020 Census. The pro [...]

NC may turn to low-performing virtual charters in response to demand for online education

Last year, after four consecutive years of poor academic performance, state lawmakers rewarded North [...]

UNC-Chapel Hill leaders come under fire at emergency faculty meeting

Chancellor's failure to share health department reopening recommendations called a "breach [...]

Trump’s latest last-ditch con

History reminds us that it is a familiar pattern with autocrats and delusional politicians who perce [...]

Stamping out a fair election

The post Stamping out a fair election appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC must diversify its teaching corps. Here’s one obvious and proven tool to use.

I am a white woman, educated in Durham, by mostly white teachers. From preschool to high school, my [...]

Still white after all these years: One woman’s battle with racism and white supremacy culture

In 1986, I was a recent seminary graduate and working with Oakland’s interfaith community. I was ear [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch