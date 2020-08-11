GOP boss’s bribery-related conviction draws only a slap on the wrist

Despite spelling out in great detail the scope of Hayes’ misdeeds, prosecutors have decided to go along with the recommendation of Hayes’ lawyers that he receive a sentence of probation only.

This recommendation seems pretty darned lenient. Yes, Hayes is getting older – he’ll be 75 on Friday – and it’s true that he’s endured public humiliation. It’s also true that he’s unlikely to be much of a threat to society, that he apparently cooperated in helping to secure the convictions of the men behind the scam and that prison is one hell of a dangerous place to send anyone during the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

All that said, it’s also true that participating in and lying repeatedly about a bribery scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars is serious business and something that ought to receive more than a slap on the wrist — especially if we hope to send a message to future would be politicos on the make. It will be interesting to see if Judge Max Cogburn (with whom the final decision in the matter rests) goes along with the recommendations or imposes at least some kind of symbolic punishment