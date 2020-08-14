COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper, News

As Senate leaves on recess, Cooper labels failure of Trump, Congress to reach agreement on unemployment ‘unconscionable’

By
13 hours ago
1 Comment
In COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper, News

“We need to get unemployment compensation to the people who need it, people who are hanging by a thread, who need to put food on the table and need to pay the rent.”

Governor Roy Cooper sounded frustrated Thursday that Congress and President Trump remained in a stalemate over how to roll out the next coronavirus relief package and an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits.

Cooper explained Trump’s executive order provides for a $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment insurance, but it also requires states provide a $100 weekly match, which would come from the North Carolina Unemployment Trust Fund.

Setting all this up could take weeks, something jobless individuals can ill afford.

“One thing I have said to our members of Congress and U.S. Senators – don’t create more programs here. Already this is difficult enough for states to administer because of the overwhelming number of people who lost their jobs. Fund the programs that we have already set up,” said Gov. Cooper during his weekly update on COVID-19.

A closer look at NC unemployment claims filed over the past week. (Source: NCDES)

Since mid-March more than 1.2 million North Carolinians have applied for state unemployment insurance benefits. Twenty-five percent of those claimants (305, 145) were deemed not eligible for any benefits.

(Reasons for a claim being rejected can include an insufficient wage history or failure to file a weekly certification.)

Cooper also stressed the need for the legislature to revisit state jobless benefits.

“Most people are running out of their payments after 12 weeks. The cap of $350 per week in North Carolina needs to be raised. The state legislature needs to take action.”

As for Congress, members have adjourned for the remainder of August and are unlikely to return to the debate over enhanced unemployment benefits until after Labor Day.

On Thursday the U.S. Labor Department announced 963,000 people filed for unemployment last week, a slight decrease from the previous week.

Possibly related posts:

  1. NC Governor signs executive ‘stay at home’ order that starts at 5 p.m. Monday
  2. House, Senate pass legislation to reopen bars, as Cooper raises new COVID concerns
  3. As COVID numbers show signs of stabilizing, North Carolina rolls out statewide curfew on alcohol sales

One Comment


  1. Damius Fleet

    August 14, 2020 at 7:59 am

    I think it’s really important for the governor to put a halt on eviction until Congress comes up with a more lucrative package for t if e American people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Governors press for greater funding for early childhood learning in COVID recovery

Governor Kate Brown believes before the country can ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Advisory board advances plan to expand struggling virtual charter schools during the pandemic

The state’s two virtual charter schools should be shining examples of remote learning. But instead o [...]

At least 26 trans people have been killed in the U.S. this year. This is who they are.

As of July 31, at least 26 trans people have been killed in the U.S. this year, and a majority of th [...]

New report says poor and low-income Americans can change the nation’s political landscape

Voters from low-income backgrounds are consistently less likely to vote in national elections compar [...]

BREAKING: DEQ denies key permits for MVP Southgate natural gas pipeline

Division of Water Resources cites doubts about MVP Mainline project, says construction in NC could c [...]

The reopening picture at this UNC campus is not a pretty one

As with the other UNC System campuses, students began to return to Appalachian State this week, and [...]

Trump’s latest last-ditch con

History reminds us that it is a familiar pattern with autocrats and delusional politicians who perce [...]

Stamping out a fair election

The post Stamping out a fair election appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC must diversify its teaching corps. Here’s one obvious and proven tool to use.

I am a white woman, educated in Durham, by mostly white teachers. From preschool to high school, my [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch