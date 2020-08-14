Trump’s stunning hypocrisy on voting by mail

Not that it comes as any particular surprise, but the news surrounding President Donald Trump’s latest actions related to the issue of voting by mail in the fall election have to set some kind of new standard when it comes to hypocritical dishonesty.

In case you missed it, Trump admitted yesterday that he is withholding funding from the U.S. Postal Service to make it harder for people to vote by mail. This is from an AP report:

“President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection. In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill. Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. ‘If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,’ Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. ‘That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.’ Trump’s statements, including the false claim that Democrats are seeking universal mail-in voting, come as he is searching for a strategy to gain an advantage in his November matchup against Joe Biden. He’s pairing the tough Postal Service stance in congressional negotiations with an increasingly robust mail-in-voting legal fight in states that could decide the election.”

Meanwhile — we are not making this up — Trump himself has requested his own vote-by-mail ballot. This is from CNN: