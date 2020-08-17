Safety precautions a ‘strange sight’ for Onslow County family returning to school for in-person instruction

Jennifer Kellum knows it’s only a matter of time before someone tests positive for the coronavirus in one of the Onslow County schools her sons attend.

On Monday, the mother of two dropped one son off for his first day of middle school and the other began his sophomore year of high school.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when some will test positive,” Kellum said. “I can’t tell you how I’m going to feel when that happens.”

Kellum’s son’s, Mason, 15, and Jackson, 12, are among the thousands of students in Onslow County Schools starting the new academic year with a mix of in-person instruction and remote learning.

The boys are part of a cohort that will attend school for in-person instruction Monday and Tuesday and receive remote instruction Wednesday-Friday. A second cohort of students will receive in-person instruction Thursday and Friday and remote instruction Monday-Wednesday. Schools will undergo a thorough cleaning Wednesdays while all students receive remote instruction.

In North Carolina, in-person instruction is the exception rather than the rule.

Most of the state’s 116 school districts are beginning the new year with students learning from home. State Superintendent Mark Johnson says more than two-thirds, roughly a million of the state’s 1.5 million students, are starting the new school year learning remotely.

Gov. Roy Cooper directed school districts to reopen with a mix of in-person instruction and remote learning. Cooper also gave districts the option to use remote learning only if school boards decided that’s best for students.

Kellum discussed her angst about sending Mason and Jackson back into school buildings with Policy Watch last month.

“I will tell you that there are days I feel comfortable with my decision and there are days that I question it and wonder if I made the right decision,” she said.

Kellum said those fears subsided some Monday after she saw the safety precautions in place to protect students and staff.

The entry process at Jackson’s middle school was “thorough but slow,” Kellum said. Staff screened students and took their temperatures before allowing them to leave buses or cars.

Meanwhile, at Jackson’s high school, students could leave cars but formed lines at building entrances where staff took their temperatures and asked questions related to COVID-19. Staff gave students cards with body temperature readings to present before entering buildings.

“It was kind of a strange sight because everything’s different, but everyone was excited to be back,” Kellum said. “I felt at ease when I saw what the schools were doing. I could physically see it. I didn’t have to rely on anyone’s word, we could see what was happening to ensure the kids’ safety.”

If there are cases of coronavirus infections at one of her son’s schools, Kellum said she will withdraw him from school and quarantine him for 14 days as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A switch to full remote learning is likely if there are frequent outbreaks, Kellum said. The Onslow County school district, like others across North Carolina, has created a virtual academy for families uncomfortable with sending their children back into classrooms before the coronavirus is under control.

“Right now, I feel like we’re going to play it by ear,” Kellum said. “Thankfully, I’m in a situation where I can stay flexible. Not all parents have that privilege. If we have to go virtual, we will.”

Technical glitch

The new school year began with districts reporting that students, teachers and parents were unable to access online classes due to technical glitches with NCEdCloud, the platform used to access PowerSchool, Canvas, ImagineMath, Learning.com and the North Carolina Educator Evaluation System.

The NC Department of Public Instruction issued this statement:

The NC Department of Public Instruction received reports this morning that teachers and students were having problems logging-in to NCEdCloud. The vendor-provider of the NCEdCloud Service confirmed that the product experienced a degradation in service this morning. The vendor will provide an explanation of the root cause once it has identified the source. In the meantime, the service is now working.

Republican lawmakers blamed Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, for the technical glitches even though DPI is led by a Republican, State Superintendent Johnson.

Here’s what Republican State Senate leader Phil Berger had to say in a tweet:

“Meanwhile, the virtual charter schools, which @NC_Governor -controlled Board of Education prohibited from expanding, are fully up and running. The consequences of the State Board choice to deny additional educational opportunities are already on full display. #ncpol”

Berger is referring to the State Board’s decision Friday to not allow the state’s two virtual charter schools – NC Virtual Academy and NC Virtual Academy — to expand their enrollments for one year to accommodate families looking for remote options during the pandemic in school districts that aren’t offering them.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is challenging Cooper in the Nov. 3 General Election, vigorously argued in favor of allowing the schools to increase their enrollments.

Forest criticized Cooper on Monday for not allowing schools to fully reopen. It’s something he has done with greater frequency recently, including last week while arguing in favor of enrollment increases for the virtual charters.

“Hearing stories like this throughout North Carolina as the school year starts for a majority of students today. Just one more reason why families should be given the choice to have their children in the classroom. #ncpol #nced #ncga” Forest tweeted in response to a new story