Teachers turned politicians talk education, COVID-19 pandemic and GOP leadership

North Carolina experienced the most “bizarre” first day of school it’s ever seen, says State Rep. Graig Meyer, a Democrat from Orange County.

More than one million of the state’s 1.5 million K-12 students started the new school year Monday learning from home because a majority of school districts decided the COVID-19 pandemic made it unsafe to return to classrooms for in-person instruction.

“Here we are on the opening day of the 2020-201 school year, probably the most bizarre opening day that we’ve ever had given what’s happening with COVID-19,” Meyer said during a news conference Monday. “COVID-19 has really just pulled back the curtain on where we are with North Carolina public schools and why parents continue to put public education at the top of their agenda for legislative elections.”

The coronavirus has exposed deficiencies in funding for education and for health care under the Republican-led General Assembly, Meyer said.

“They [Republicans] have bragged every year about what they’ve done for education,” Meyer said. “Our parents simply don’t believe them. They do not believe that Republicans have put our educational system into a strong place for the 21st century. I think those parents who grew up in North Carolina feel like our schools are not as good as they remember our schools being when they went to schools.”

Meyer was one of four Democratic House candidates with education credentials who participated in a virtual news conference to discuss the state of North Carolina’s public schools.

The other three candidates were:

Linda Cooper-Suggs, a retired teacher from Wilson County who is serving out the House District 24 term of former state Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield and is seeking her own two-year term in the fall.

Aimy Steele, a former Spanish teacher and elementary school principal vying for the House District 82 to represent Cabarrus County.

Ricky Hurtado, an instructor at UNC Chapel Hill and co-founder and co-executive director of LatinxEd, a nonprofit that helps first generation college students and immigrant students break down barriers to academic success, who wants to represent Alamance County from the House District 63 seat.

Steele said the coronavirus pandemic brought attention to longstanding problems in public schools.

“We need a full-time nurse in every school,” Steele said. “A full-time nurse this year can be the difference between catching an outbreak early or not. For years, [having a full-time nurse] actually meant the difference between critical health care for students or a lack of access [to health care].”

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that North Carolina will spend $40 million in federal coronavirus relief money to hire more school nurses, counselors, social workers and psychologists.

Steele said a decade of Republican rule in the General Assembly has pushed the state further behind in funding education.

“North Carolina was once the education state, and now it ranks among the bottom in the country for per pupil spending and teacher pay,” Steele said. “For far too long, Republicans have sacrificed our children’s education in favor of tax breaks for the wealthy and the useless persistence of their ideological agenda.”

Cooper-Suggs said Republican lawmakers have turned their backs on public education.

“When we flip the House this November, education will remain a top priority for Democrats,” she said.

Hurtado said North Carolina isn’t living up to its constitutional mandate to provide all children with sound basic education.

“Antiquated policies give wealthy school districts a leg up over districts with less resources,” Hurtado said. “We must pass legislation that expands the state’s ability to provide supplemental funding for low-wealth school districts, and eliminates the antiquated A-F grading system, which unfairly downgrades underprivileged schools and does not allow us to properly understand the assistance schools need.”

Despite the pressure the pandemic has placed on the health care industry and the economy, Meyer said Democratic polls show education remains a top issue for people.

“I think there’s a lot of parents at home today with their kids trying to figure out how they’re going to juggle a job and educating the children, wondering how their kindergartner is going to work on Zoom, wondering whether they’re going to be able to get access because they don’t have broadband and how are they supposed to be able to get access to education,” Meyer said. “The pandemic has really just shown us that all of the equity issues we face in North Carolina are even worse in the pandemic.”

He said Democrats have a plan to address the landmark 1997 Leandro decision in which the state Supreme Court declared that the state constitution guarantees every child “an opportunity to receive sound basic education.”

Seven years later, in 2004, the state Supreme Court held that the state’s efforts to provide sound basic education to poor children were inadequate but left it to the courts and lawmakers to decide how to make good on the promise.

In January, Superior Court Judge David Lee entered a consent order requiring the state to develop a comprehensive plan to remedy the state’s failure.

“We have introduced two bills that would layout the Democratic plan for how we would address the Leandro decision and invest in our schools and then specifically in our schools that are the most struggling,” Meyer said.

House Democrats support two bills — House Bill 1129 and House Bill 1130 – they contend would help North Carolina live up to its constitutional obligation to provide children with sound basic education.