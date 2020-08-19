Cooper, seven other governors pledge to uphold integrity of the fall election in face of Trump attacks

Gov. Roy Cooper joined today with the governors of Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, California and Minnesota in signing a pledge to protect voting rights.

The governors agreed to uphold the integrity of the November general election and to ensure every voter can vote safely via mail or in person. The pledge is in response to “unprecedented attacks” on voting rights, voting access and the U.S. Postal Service by President Trump.

Today’s action is consistent with previous statements Cooper has made. In late July, Cooper issued a rebuke to President Trump’s suggestion that the election might need to be delayed, saying “Our country has held free elections during crises throughout our history and this year will be no different. North Carolinians will choose their leaders safely and securely on November 3rd and rally together to defeat this pandemic.”

Here is the text of the pledge:

As governors, one of our most important jobs is protecting voting rights and voting access. We, the undersigned governors of eight states, pledge to uphold the integrity of the general election on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing the way Americans live and work. Our nation faces an unprecedented challenge to protect the health and lives of millions. But in the face of such a fight, we cannot let our constitutional right to free and fair elections suffer. In order to defeat this virus, no aspect of our society will remain untouched, and that means we also need to take steps to ensure people do not have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote. The right to vote is at the very foundation of our democracy. We must defend that right, drawing on our innate ingenuity and adaptability to ensure that this pandemic does not undermine our elections. Now more than ever, it is critical that American voices be heard as the country responds to this generational crisis and begins to rebuild the economy in its wake. Governors do not have easy decisions during this period of crisis and confusion. However, we do know our elections must continue, and there should be no question that elected leaders are committed to the integrity of the election. We agree to: Carry out the November 3, 2020 general election, as mandated by law.

Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged, in line with the Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington on July 6th, 2020.

Work with our respective state and local level election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe, and secure.

In coordination with elections officials, communicate with voters about the possibility of delayed results in some states due to increased use of mail-in voting and about the status of the count post-election.

Ensure that any substantive allegations of voter disenfranchisement or elections fraud are quickly and thoroughly investigated. Our first priority as governors is responding to this health and economic crisis. However, ensuring the right to vote is also a key part of our response and work to stabilize our society. We must ensure that our elections remain fair and secure.

The pledge was signed by Cooper, Kate Brown of Oregon, Gavin Newsom of California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Steve Sisolak of Nevada and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.