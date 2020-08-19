State Superintendent Mark Johnson says balky NCEdCloud ‘unacceptable’

State Superintendent Mark Johnson says NCEdCloud is up and running after another outage Wednesday morning.

The platform used to access PowerSchool and Canvas went on the blink Monday, the first day of school for more than a million of the state’s 1.5 million K-12 students, most of whom are learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s bad enough that so many students don’t have the option to attend school in-person, but malfunctions of the tool that so many schools use to access remote learning are simply unacceptable,” Johnson said.

He said the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will meet with Identity Automation, the vendor that provides the service and the NC Department of Information Technology (NC DIT), to discuss the problem.

“Parents, educators, and students are all doing?the best that we can and deserve technology that works,” Johnson said. “While we are limited in terms of what we can do immediately, rest assured that DPI will be having blunt discussions about these failures with the vendor and NC DIT in the days ahead.”

A NC DIT spokeswoman said the NCEdCloud contract is managed by DPI.

“When we first learned of the issue Monday, and again today, we immediately reached out to them and offered assistance,” said Nicole Meister, NC DIT communications director. “We recognize these are unprecedented times for our students, teachers and parents, and we stand ready to support DPI as they address the issue with their vendor.”

On Monday, Republican leaders used the technical glitches with NCEdCloud to criticize Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to not fully reopen schools for in-person instruction but didn’t mention that DPI is led by a Republican — Johnson. Cooper is a Democrat.

GOP leaders were also critical of the State Board of Education’s decision to not allow the state’s two low-performing virtual charter schools to increase their enrollments for one year to accommodate families during the COVID-19 pandemic who don’t have a virtual option.

Here’s what Republican State Senate leader Phil Berger had to say in a tweet:

“Meanwhile, the virtual charter schools, which @NC_Governor -controlled Board of Education prohibited from expanding, are fully up and running. The consequences of the State Board choice to deny additional educational opportunities are already on full display. #ncpol”

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is challenging Cooper in the Nov. 3 General Election, vigorously argued in favor of allowing the schools to increase their enrollments.

Forest criticized Cooper for not allowing schools to fully reopen.

“Hearing stories like this throughout North Carolina as the school year starts for a majority of students today. Just one more reason why families should be given the choice to have their children in the classroom. #ncpol #nced #ncga” Forest tweeted in response to a news story about Guilford County Schools’ order of nearly 80,000 laptops being delayed.