Charter schools awarded grants to recruit low-income students

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a good year financially for many of the state’s 200 charter schools.

Earlier this year, Dozens of state charters received hundreds of thousands of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans backed by the federal government.

The loans help small businesses keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Administration will forgive loans if employers meet retention criteria.

This month, three dozen charter schools were awarded five-year grants ranging from $300,000 to $900,000 by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to attract and enroll more economically disadvantaged students.

“These funds will go directly to expand opportunities for low-income students to attend high-performing charter schools,” Alex Quigley, chairman of the state’s Charter School Advisory Board, said in a statement. “Too often in our country, school choice has been limited to those that have the means to buy a house in a wealthy zip code or send their children to private school.”

Click here to see a list of the schools awarded grants.

The State Board of Education approved the grants, which totaled $17.4 million, under an initiative of DPI’s Office of Charter Schools called Advancing Charter Collaboration and Excellence for Student Success, or ACCESS.

The program is funded with $36.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education the Office of Charter Schools received over two years as part of the federal Expanding Opportunities Through Quality Charter Schools Program.

Grant recipients will use the money to:

Increase and support enrollments by implementing weighted lotteries that give preference to disadvantage students.

Develop school lunch programs to serve students who qualify for free- or reduced-priced lunches.

Buy buses to provide transportation for students who, without it, could not attend the school.

Provided professional development and training for teachers.

Increasing student access to technology and resources.

“I am proud of the commitment these high-quality charter schools have made to eliminate barriers that would make it difficult for any of our students to attend their schools,” said Dave Machado, head of the state Office of Charter Schools. “The funds from this grant will go directly toward training leaders, developing transportation and nutrition plans, adding technology and resources, and much more.”

Money from the federal grant will also support the ACCESS Fellowship, a yearlong professional development program for charter school leaders to help them develop, expand and replicate schools focused on equity.

North Carolina currently has 200 charter schools, including seven that opened for the 2020-21 school year.