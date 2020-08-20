N.C. State moves all undergraduate courses online as COVID-19 infections continue

North Carolina State University announced Thursday it will move all undergraduate courses online beginning Monday as COVID-19 infections continue to mount on the campus.

The move comes just days after UNC-Chapel Hill became the first UNC System school to move classes online and begin to dramatically limit its on campus residence halls.

In a message to the N.C. State community, Chancellor Randy Woodson said the school had “recently witnessed the negative impacts caused by those who did not take personal responsibility.”

“We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments,” Woodson wrote in the message. “In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates. We’re seeing significant infections in Greek life, and at this time there have been another seven Greek houses that have been quarantined due to a number of additional positive cases.”

“Battling the spread of COVID-19 is a challenging endeavor even when everyone is practicing safety measures,” Woodson said in his message. “Unfortunately, the actions of a few are jeopardizing the health and safety of the larger community.”

UNC System President Peter Hans also placed responsibility for the closure squarely on student behavior.

“Over the spring and summer every institution prepared for the fall semester under the guidance of well-known public health officials,” Hans said. “The planning reflected the fact that each university in the system is different — with diverse student populations, geographical locations, and varied social cultures. This hard work is being undermined by a very small number of students behaving irresponsibly off campus, which unfairly punishes the vast majority of their classmates who are following the rules.”

“Since my arrival on August 1, I’ve worked closely with each chancellor to support their efforts and to make adjustments based on local health conditions,” Hans said. “We’ll continue to provide a high-quality mix of online and in-person educational options as the entire nation strives to manage its way through a lengthy global pandemic to a better and safer place for everyone.”

The UNC System and its individual schools were warned for months by students, staff, faculty and local health officials that their re-opening plans were likely to lead to a large number of infections. The full-capacity dorm plans embraced by most UNC system schools, the focus of much of the concern expressed in the run-up to the Fall semester, are considered highest risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for colleges and universities.

For now N.C. State says it will attempt to keep on-campus housing open through the semester, Woodson said in his message. It is unclear how many students will choose to say.

“We also understand that some students who decided to live in residence halls on campus this semester may not be interested in staying if all their courses are all online,” Woodson said. “Others are concerned about remaining in residence housing given the spread of COVID-19 in the broader community. If you choose to move home, you can cancel your University Housing contract with no penalty, and you will be reimbursed the prorated amount for housing and dining based on the number of days you lived on campus. More information from University Housing and University Dining is forthcoming.”

Late Wednesday N.C. State announced six houses in its Greek Village were being placed under precautionary quarantine. The houses are affiliated with the Alpha Delta Pi, Beta Theta Pi, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta, Sigma Nu and Zeta Tau Alpha organizations.

The move followed the announcement of two infection clusters — defined as five or more infections in a related location — within the Greek Village. There were six infections at the Kappa Delta sorority house and seven at the Alpha Delta Psi sorority house. A third cluster was reported at an off-campus house on Clark Avenue in Raleigh.

The campus reported 41 new positive COVID-19 tests in a single day on Wednesday — all among students. That followed Tuesday’s single-day report of 28 new positives — 27 students and one employee.

Policy Watch will continue to report on this developing story.