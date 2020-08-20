Education

State Superintendent Mark Johnson takes issue with ‘inflammatory’ tweet posted by State Board of Education member

State Superintendent Mark Johnson

State Superintendent Mark Johnson stop just short of demanding State Board of Education member James Ford resign from the board’s Strategic Planning Committee over a tweet Ford posted this week equating “swing voters” and “white moderates” to “white supremacists.”

Johnson issued a statement Thursday questioning whether Ford can effectively continue to serve on the committee, which has tackled racial issues while crafting a five-year strategic plan with equity as its centerpiece.

“How can you continue to serve in this role when you have equated a large group of sensible constituents to racists?” Johnson wrote in a letter tor Ford. “Your actions have called into question your ability to continue to lead this committee and to serve on the State Board of Education.”

James Ford

Ford posted the tweet Monday while watching the Democratic National Convention. He expressed disappointment in what he said was a Democratic Party strategy designed to appease “swing voters” and “white moderates.”

“Feeling pretty despondent. Forgive the language, but I’m not watching this sh*t. I’ll do my job on Nov. 3rd, but a few mins in, it’s clear the @DNC have no idea what time it is … NONE! Sill playing to “swing voters” aka “white moderates” aka “white supremacy”. Def. Of insanity,” Ford tweeted.

Policy Watch could not immediately reach Ford for comment.

Ford appeared to address the criticism in later tweets quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail in which King expressed disappointment in white moderates.

“First, I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Council-er or the [KKK], but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.” Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection” – Letter from a Birmingham Jail by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1963)

Ford is the executive director of the Center for Racial Equity in Education (CREED), a Charlotte-based organization that works to close opportunity gaps for children through research, coalition building and technical assistance.

Johnson said Ford, a former Teacher of the Year, deserves a second chance if he can assure the board that his “radical views will not impair your ability to serve in an unbiased manner.”

“DPI and the State Board face many challenges moving forward, and your inflammatory rhetoric harms our mission to provide a sound, basic education to all students,” Johnson said.

Ford was appointed to the board by Gov. Roy Cooper and appointed to lead the Strategic Planning Committee by SBE Chairman Eric Davis.

