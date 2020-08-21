Four new COVID-19 clusters reported in fraternity, sorority houses at N.C. State

N.C. State university reported another four clusters of COVID-19 infections late Friday — all in fraternity or sorority houses.

A cluster is defined by the state Department of Health and Human Services as at least five infections in a related location.

The Sigma Nu fraternity house has 26 cases, the school reported. The house, located in the school’s Greek village, was the site of a party on August 13, the school said in a message to the community. The school is encouraging anyone who attended to be tested.

The Delta Gamma sorority house, also in Greek village, has 15 positives. The Sigma Kappa sorority house has six and the Zeta Tau sorority house, near the 3400 block of Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh, has seven.

Friday’s confirmed clusters are in addition to three infection clusters announced earlier this week, two of which were also at sorority houses. Those earlier clusters were at the Kappa Delta sorority house, which had six positives, and the Alpha Delta Psi sorority house, which had seven. The third cluster was at an off-campus house on Clark Avenue.

The school announced Thursday it would move all undergraduate courses online for the Fall semester as it faces mounting infections.

On Thursday alone the school recorded 94 positive tests — 92 among students and 2 among employees.