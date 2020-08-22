Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

Four steps the General Assembly must take to improve unemployment insurance in NC

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

The failure of the U.S. Senate to extend federal unemployment insurance programs that expired at the end of July means jobless workers have will soon have lost a month of income.

Economists suggest that the cumulative effect of that lost income could create a reduction in economic growth similar to that experienced during the Great Recession. Concerns are already mounting that consumer spending is slowing.

And with the latest data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday showing an increase in initial claims week over week, more than 600,000 North Carolinians are receiving or waiting to receive unemployment insurance benefits.

For jobless workers, their families, landlords, and neighbors, the loss of the federal $600/week boost will lead to real and immediate impacts on housing stability, access to food, and poverty rates, as well as the associated threats to health — both in the near and long-term.

The White House’s Executive Order is no substitute for congressional action. The inadequate proposal from the Trump Administration will push costs to states and create administrative challenges in implementation, all while using unsustainable sources of funds and failing to commit to keep supports in place through a secured recovery.

As legislative leaders and Governor Cooper have noted, North Carolina can take action to improve the rules governing our own unemployment insurance system—a system with the dubious distinction of being the worst in the nation after changes made by lawmakers in 2013.

The importance of a state fix, now and for the long-term, should be clear as we see the barriers to access that jobless workers have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the broad-based ripple effects of job loss throughout our communities.

Here are four steps the North Carolina General Assembly can take to ensure our state unemployment insurance system can support an inclusive economic recovery:

  1. Revise the way North Carolina calculates weekly benefits, which NO other state uses and which disproportionately hurts workers whose hours get cut back before a layoff. These workers are eligible for lower weekly benefit amounts due to the current formula which doesn’t accurately reflect their wages and work experience. Instead, North Carolina should calculate benefits based on the highest quarter wages, as is done in South Carolina and Georgia.
  2. Increase eligibility for part-time workers by increasing the “income disregard” and adopting “Work Share/Short Time Compensation” option for employers. Part-time workers have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and their lost hours make it difficult to stay connected to work and meet basic needs. Because of North Carolina’s low “earnings disregard” (one-fifth of the weekly benefit amount or $70 in the case of maximum benefit amount), a worker who makes $750 a week and has their hours cut so that they make only $420 would receive $0 in UI because North Carolina’s maximum weekly benefit amount is $350 and the “earnings disregard” is so low ($420 – $70=$350). Work-Sharing or Short-Time Compensation would allow an employer to reduce the hours of all or some workers instead of laying off a portion of the workforce. Workers with the reduced hours are then eligible for partial unemployment benefits to supplement their paychecks. The CARES Act provides $100 million in grants to states to implement, improve, and promote Work-Sharing.
  3. Increase the maximum duration of benefits from the lowest in the country to 26 weeks — It is clear that the duration of this downturn could extend well into 2021 and beyond and that our state’s current system of setting duration to unemployment rates could fail to account for remaining job opportunities and the public health crisis. Georgia recently took the step of increasing the maximum numbers of weeks in reaction to COVID-19.
  4. Establish a wage replacement standard and leverage federal boosts — North Carolina policymakers must be working to ensure congressional action on a more adequate unemployment insurance program at the federal level that extends the $600/week program to minimize administrative costs and ensure wage replacement that can stabilize the labor market and broader economy. The current arbitrary cap on the maximum state weekly benefit of $350 not only hurts experienced workers and those with higher wages but also has a dramatic impact on spending behaviors and hardship rates. Legislation introduced at the General Assembly would set that maximum weekly benefit amount at $500 but lawmakers should also consider the widely accepted and long-agreed-upon standard of replacing at least two-thirds of lost wages. A federal and state policy design that considers the unique challenge of this moment – in which job losses are driven by an out-of-control public health crisis and new work is necessary to reverse the income loss – must aggressively move to stabilize the incomes of working people who are the engine of our economy.

Unemployment insurance is an effective tool in a downturn at turning the trajectory to support recovery and minimizing the lasting harm of job losses to people, families, and communities. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, policymakers must focus on underlying issues in our labor market—such as sluggish job creation in non-urban centers and the rise in part-time work—alongside failed policy choices that minimized the contributions of workers to the well-being of businesses and local economies.

There should no longer be confusion on this point: ensuring our state’s unemployment insurance system supports workers is a support to the economy.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New Yale study debunks GOP claim that enhanced unemployment benefits discourage work
  2. The next federal package must recognize that N.C. and our economy need healthy people
  3. New report: Now is no time for federal and state governments to retreat
  4. First look at NC’s potential revenue losses from pandemic points to an obvious policy course
  5. Twelve good ideas for the General Assembly to move forward on now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The next federal package must recognize that N.C. and our economy need healthy people

The news Thursday that the country experienced the ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Herbicide-tainted compost plaguing NC farmers and gardeners

Yard waste, specifically illegally sprayed grass, is suspected as a source The tomatoes grew necks l [...]

As COVID clusters mount, university dashboards provide incomplete and outdated information

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is being rocked by a series of COVID-19 infection cl [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at NC’s waste stream and recycling efforts

In 1972, my family bought our first color TV, a 26-inch screen illuminated by cathode-ray tubes and [...]

Promises, promises: 11 years after a federal agreement to stop GenX contamination, Chemours makes a similar promise to the state

The news sounded significant, if not groundbreaking: A 2019 state consent order was amended yesterda [...]

Supreme Court ruling shows why NC must end its racist death penalty

Last week, the North Carolina Supreme Court broke new ground for a state court in the South. Not onl [...]

What would a new Trump health care plan look like?

President Trump is promising again to release a comprehensive health care plan to replace the Afford [...]

Concerns about police misconduct should spur reform, funding for civil commitment process

The plague of police misconduct has rightfully been in the public spotlight in recent months, but th [...]

Souls to the polls? How churches and other nonprofits can help North Carolinians vote

It’s pretty obvious why the N.C. Council of Churches and its allies on the faith-and-justice spectru [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch