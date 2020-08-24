Environment

Carolina Sunrock’s proposed quarry, asphalt plant is a no-go, says DEQ

Crowds packed the Caswell County Courthouse last fall to speak against Carolina Sunrock proposal to build a 420-acre quarry in Prospect Hill. (File photo: Lisa Sorg)

The state Department of Environmental Quality has denied two permit applications submitted by Carolina Sunrock, which had asked to build a proposed asphalt and concrete plant on Highway 62 in Anderson, north of Burlington, and a quarry in Prospect Hill, in Caswell County.

The Division of Air Quality found that the facilities would have violated National Ambient Air Quality Standards for nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide beyond the respective property boundaries.

Policy Watch reported last fall about strong citizen opposition to the quarry. Of the 630 acres, 420 would have been mined. Not only were there concerns about air quality, but also about the effects of the mining operation on water quality and quantity. The mine would have operated less than 1,000 feet from Hyco Lake, which is used for recreation and a supplemental water supply for Roxboro.

Fifty residents live within 1,000 feet of the proposed quarry and another 70 reside within a mile.

The public hearing, scheduled for Sept. 10, has been canceled.

Carolina Sunrock can appeal these decisions and.or submit new applications with sufficient information to demonstrate compliance with air quality standards.

