More updates on the unrest in Wisconsin

As noted in this space yesterday, NC Policy Watch’s States Newsroom sibling publication, the Wisconsin Examiner, has been providing excellent and thorough coverage of the crisis in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of an unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake — a man who grew up in Winston-Salem.

Here are some of the most recent stories:

A ‘call to arms’ that filled Kenosha with combat weapons

Former city alder is proud of urging militia members to descend on the city

By Erik Gunn

The man who called gunmen to gather on the streets of Kenosha Tuesday night — culminating in the deaths of two people and an injury to a third — says he did so to keep the city safe. Despite the deaths, he believes they made it safer.

Kevin Mathewson is a former Kenosha alder who in June created a Facebook page called “Kenosha Guard — Armed Citizens to Protect our Lives and Property.” On Tuesday, he posted a “call to arms” as a page event.

“Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend out [sic] City tonight from the evil thugs? Nondoubt [sic] they are currently planning on the next part of the City to burn tonight!”

In a subsequent public post, under the identity of the page, Mathewson addressed Kenosha’s police chief, Daniel Miskinis….[Read more…]

Disparate treatment of militia, protesters in Kenosha

Officials question police response after shootingI

By Isiah Holmes

As more Wisconsin National Guard troops pour into Kenosha alongside hundreds of state and federal law enforcement officers, residents are bracing for more turbulent nights. Some are objecting to a 7 p.m. curfew and the lack of explicit protections for press and legal observers.

“The curfew in Kenosha is without precedent,” Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy told Wisconsin Examiner. “Every single time that a municipality issues a curfew, there’s a pretty specific order that’s listed … You can’t be on the streets near such and such.”

When Milwaukee imposed a curfew shortly after protests began there in early June, certain parties were exempted from the order. Law enforcement, elected officials, press and legal observers could still move around after curfew. Clancy, who has been in Kenosha as a legal observer during the first few days of protests, believes that officers targeted a press pool on Tuesday night. “The authorities fired tear gas directly at the media,” said Clancy, “I can only assume to obscure their vision of what was going to happen next.” [Read more…]

Trump says he’s sending federal agents to Kenosha, Evers rejects Homeland Security

The governor doubles the National Guard presence in Kenosha and looks to other states rather than DHS

By Melanie Conklin

Kenosha will have agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Wisconsin National Guard presence will be doubled Wednesday night after Gov. Tony Evers’ conversations with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows regarding federal involvement in the city of 100,000.

But Evers remains steadfast in his objection to the presence of the Department of Homeland Security, which he declined during a conversation with Meadows on Tuesday.

Contrary to a tweet from President Donald Trump, Evers had already mobilized the Wisconsin National Guard on Monday and declared a state of emergency. He upped the Guard presence on Tuesday to 250, which he will double to 500 members for Wednesday night. He is also continuing conversations with other states regarding assistance. The federal government is authorizing up to 2,000 National Guard members including those from outside Wisconsin. [Read more…]

Plus these additional stories:

