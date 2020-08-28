Report: Six of top eight voucher schools in NC discriminate against LGBTQ families

There’s a “must read” news story in the Fayetteville Observer reminding us of a dark fact that we’ve known fora long time here in North Carolina — namely that our state’s school voucher programs funnels large amounts of public dollars each year to private schools that discriminate against LGBTQ families and children. After telling the story of a family excluded from sending their child to a voucher school becasue of it’s discriminatory policy, the story (“NC religious schools with anti-LGBTQ policies receive top opportunity scholarship dollars”) explains:

Among the eight schools that received the most Opportunity Scholarship money last year, at least six have explicit policies against students or parents who are homosexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming. North Carolina’s Opportunity Scholarship Program has grown in popularity every year since its inception, fueled by parents’ desires for educational alternatives and, this summer, the pandemic. Supporters of the program trumpet the agency it gives low-income families to find schools that best fit their children’s interests and needs. As the program grows, debates around its existence persist, down to terminology: Supports tend to refer to opportunity scholarships while opponents often call the public assistance vouchers. Central to many criticisms of the program are the anti-LGBTQ policies at some of the top participating schools.

The story lists the six pro-discrimination schools as: Berean Baptist Academy in Fayetteville, Liberty Christian Academy in Richlands, Fayetteville Christian School in Fayetteville, Living Water Christian School in Jacksonville, Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville and Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville. The other two largest voucher schools — Trinity Christian School of Fayetteville and the Greensboro Islamic Academy do not discriminate.

The story goes on to remind readers that the discrimination is the subject of a recent lawsuit lead by the NC Association of Educators. As NCAE explained when it brought the suit last month:

Officially known as “Opportunity Scholarships,” the North Carolina private school voucher program provides $4,200 per year to pay for part of the tuition at a private school. Private schools funded through the Program are subject to almost no meaningful requirements. They are not required to provide instruction on any academic subjects, can be operated by entities with no educational experience, can hire unqualified teachers, and have no obligation to improve student performance in any measurable way. Since the Program was first implemented, the state has failed to provide even the minimal oversight that the statute requires. Tamika Walker Kelly, president of NCAE and one of the plaintiffs on the lawsuit, said vouchers siphon money from public schools already strapped for cash. “Vouchers for private schools are an affront to a state that has a long and cherished history of public education,” said Walker Kelly, a teacher from Fayetteville with a son in the public school system. “Using public money to pay for private schools is part of a broad assault on public schools and on our state constitution.”

Amen to that. Let’s hope the lawsuit succeeds in ending this outrageous discrimination.