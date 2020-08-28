COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

UNC System employee lawsuit over COVID-19 working conditions moves to mediation, may be settled out of court

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

The lawsuit filed earlier this month by UNC System employees alleging unsafe working conditions in the COVID-19 pandemic may be settled out of court, according to the judge assigned to the case.

“I was informed earlier this evening by attorneys in this case that all parties seek a continuance of tomorrow morning’s scheduled hearing on a temporary restraining order,” Superior Court Judge W. David Lee wrote in a statement late Thursday. “The basis for their request is that, with the Court’s permission, they have agreed upon a mediated settlement conference which can be scheduled for next week.  Their hope is to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution of all issues at this conference.  I have granted their request. Recognizing that this is a high profile case I deem it appropriate to issue this statement for the benefit of the general public and the media.”

Since the suit was filed earlier this month many of the UNC system’s largest schools — including N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University — have moved all undergraduate instruction online. UNC-Charlotte announced it would begin the Fall semester online next month but would not hold in-person classes until Oct.1. A number of the plaintiffs in the suit are instructors at UNC system schools, including those who have moved most instruction online. At UNC-Chapel Hill, East Carolina University and N.C. State dormitories have been reserved for those with hardships or a need to live on campus.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System releases report on “worst case” budget cut scenarios
  2. COVID clusters, infections mount at UNC schools as pressure increases to move online, institute universal testing
  3. ECU, UNC-Charlotte move undergraduate courses online due to COVID-19
  4. UNC System President Peter Hans officially begins job this week, releases message to employees
  5. Unions call for county health directors to shut down in-person instruction at UNC schools in pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

N.C. State reverses course, will move students out of dorms as COVID-19 infections rise

Last week, when N.C. State announced it would ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Two weeks after Colonial Pipeline gasoline spill, Huntersville residents alarmed about ongoing lack of transparency

Town of Huntersville holding public meeting tonight to answer questions about the spill and the clea [...]

Republican National Convention spotlights N.C as ‘ground zero’ for 2020 election

The decision by Republicans to host their national convention in Charlotte this week was always a po [...]

Trump’s EPA chief headlines GenX discussion in Fayetteville with distinctly partisan overtones

Mostly Republican pols invited to hear Andrew Wheeler issue an Apprentice-stye challenge for new che [...]

As the largest UNC System schools move online, who is next and who decides?

While the largest schools within the UNC System have moved to online learning after widespread COVID [...]

UNC reopening hampered by lack of diverse leadership

This is a difficult and painful time for students, staff and faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill as students [...]

Memo to UNC system leaders: It’s your fault, not the students’

The news has been coming fast and furious from the UNC system in recent days and little of it has be [...]

Holden Thorp: Trump COVID-19 advisor spreads misinformation

In its latest attempt to confuse the public about the science of COVID-19, the Trump administration [...]

The game plan…

The post The game plan… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch