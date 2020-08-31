Commentary, Education

How the governor’s budget proposal would advance a sound basic education

By
10 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Education

Despite fits and starts over the years, North Carolina lawmakers have consistently failed to provide children with the sound basic education that they are owed under our state constitution. Since the Leandro court case was filed in 1994, the courts have consistently found the state falling short of meeting this basic obligation.

The December 2019 publication of the Leandro consultant’s report marked an important turning point by offering lawmakers a clear pathway to delivering children the education they are owed. The report outlines a series of investments and reforms needed to deliver a constitutionally-compliant public school system by the 2027-28 school year.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things. While our state constitution makes no exceptions for delivering basic rights during a pandemic, the Leandro parties agreed to a short-term plan for the 20-21 school year that was dramatically pared down from the recommendations of the Leandro consultant’s report. Whereas the consultant’s report recommended increasing early childhood and public school budgets by $1 billion this year, the short-term action plan called for only $431 million in new spending this year.

With the release of Gov. Cooper’s 20-21 budget proposal, we have our first look at the extent to which lawmakers are prioritizing the delivery of a sound basic education against the other challenges faced across the state. The table below compares the short-term plan submitted to the courts in June against the governor’s proposed budget.

From a total dollar standpoint, the governor’s plan falls a bit short of meeting the funding goals outlined in the short-term action plan.

For those hoping the state will make progress towards meeting its constitutional obligations under Leandro this year, there are two additional concerns with the governor’s plan.

First, all appropriations under the governor’s plan are nonrecurring. The money Gov. Cooper would provide to public schools would go away at the end of the school year. That means that the plan – even if adopted by the General Assembly – would represent just a one-year bandage rather than a sustainable, long-term investment. While the additional funding under the governor’s plan would certainly help for this school year, it will not help long-term planning. Nonrecurring would leave us back at step zero next year.

Second, the governor’s plan uses two revenue sources to fund its Leandro activities: state General Fund dollars and federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). It is unclear whether federal guidelines would permit using this revenue source for the actions detailed under the governor’s budget. These funds must be used for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providing a sound basic education is a long-term obligation independent of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is substantial room for interpretation here, but it seems hard to argue that something like “expanding support and mentoring for first-year teachers” is a new expense incurred due to the pandemic.

Ultimately, the governor’s proposal would do little to help the state make real progress towards providing every child in this state with the education they are owed under our state constitution. Largely, this is because the General Assembly’s poor tax and budget have left the state with little money and glaring needs. Partly, this is because the governor is unwilling to propose a tax increase during a recession. All told, it leaves lawmakers with few good options. Regardless, meeting our constitutional obligations requires sustained, long-term investments, not short-term band-aids.

With the General Assembly all but certain not to provide such investment, it appears increasingly unlikely the state will make meaningful progress toward meeting its constitutional obligations under Leandro this year.

Kris Nordstrom is a Senior Policy Analyst with the North Carolina Justice Center’s Education & Law Project.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The pandemic will harm vulnerable students, which is why we must continue fighting for vulnerable students
  2. Memo to charter school advocates: Get your facts straight; stop undermining traditional public education
  3. Legislature must act to hold school budgets harmless for COVID-related enrollment decreases
  4. How the COVID-19 packages compare for public schools
  5. Scathing editorial blasts Phil Berger’s attempted evasion of responsibility for public schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Legislature must act to hold school budgets harmless for COVID-related enrollment decreases

For the second year running, the General Assembly ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New polling data: COVID-19 taking a big toll on physical and emotional well-being of Latinos

Respondents in NC skeptical of Trump's leadership, in-person school reopening One in 10 Latino [...]

Two weeks after Colonial Pipeline gasoline spill, Huntersville residents alarmed about ongoing lack of transparency

Town of Huntersville holding public meeting tonight to answer questions about the spill and the clea [...]

Republican National Convention spotlights N.C as ‘ground zero’ for 2020 election

The decision by Republicans to host their national convention in Charlotte this week was always a po [...]

Trump’s EPA chief headlines GenX discussion in Fayetteville with distinctly partisan overtones

Mostly Republican pols invited to hear Andrew Wheeler issue an Apprentice-stye challenge for new che [...]

Tillis locates his mask

The post Tillis locates his mask appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

UNC reopening hampered by lack of diverse leadership

This is a difficult and painful time for students, staff and faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill as students [...]

Memo to UNC system leaders: It’s your fault, not the students’

The news has been coming fast and furious from the UNC system in recent days and little of it has be [...]

Holden Thorp: Trump COVID-19 advisor spreads misinformation

In its latest attempt to confuse the public about the science of COVID-19, the Trump administration [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch