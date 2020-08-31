Stress, hunger and economic struggles spike for NC families during pandemic

Members of the Child Fatality Task Force took a deeper dive Monday into the impact of COVID-19 on North Carolina families.

What they learned was that since the pandemic struck, employment loss has been more prevalent in households with children and food insecurity a growing problem.

Fifteen percent of households with children surveyed in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Household Pulse Survey said they sometimes or often do not have enough food to eat.

Of those households, 71% report children are not eating enough because food is unaffordable.

Renters in households with children are also reporting more late payments since the pandemic hit. More than 231,000 North Carolina renters reported late payments and nearly 64,000 deferring their housing payments in June.

Another troubling sign according to NC Child Policy Director Whitney Tucker is the level of anxiety families are feeling.

“Thirty-one percent of adults in households with kids feel nervous, anxious or on-edge more than four days a week,” explained Tucker.”Fourteen percent said they could not stop or control their worrying. And nearly one in ten reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless nearly every day.”

Tucker said that level of toxic stress presents a clear threat.

“When families have difficulty accessing basic needs, it increases stress levels on care providers and that stress impacts child well-being.”

Experts worry that many children are also not getting wellness check-ups, as parents have either lost their health insurance through work of are afraid to take their children to see a doctor during the pandemic.

Ahead of the upcoming September legislative session, the Child Fatality Task Force approved a motion Monday for the legislature to launch and fund a two-year statewide firearm safe storage initiative.

Even before the added stress of the coronavirus, suicide was the leading cause of death for North Carolina youth ages 15 to 17 and the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 14.

For more highlights from the meeting, click on the slides below: