The best op-ed of the weekend: Say ‘no’ to the pro-violence-white supremacist game plan

If you get a chance, be sure to check out Jenifer Rubin’s column that was posted to the Washington Post website yesterday afternoon. In “It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence,” Rubin explains plainly and soberly that President Trump and his white supremacist allies must not be allowed to get away with their attempt to manufacture and ride a wave of racist violence.
“Donald Trump has incited racist fears since he came down the gold escalator in 2015 to announce his presidential campaign. He had peaceful protesters gassed and deployed camouflaged troops to Portland, Ore., to grab protesters off the street without probable cause. He has used pictures of mayhem and violence (either from scenes playing out under his own administration or from foreign events) to instill fear in White Americans. He vowed to keep suburbs (read: White suburbs) safe from integrated housing (read: Black people). He encouraged police not to be “too nice” in handling suspects. He denies systemic racism and instead paints all protesters as anarchists, socialists and violent extremists. He has refused to condemn police officers who kill unarmed Black men and women or White armed groups engaged in violence. He invited to the Republican National Convention a couple charged with a felony for brandishing weapons at Black Lives Matter marchers. President Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway confesses the more violence in the streets, the better for him.”
This phenomenon — reveling in violence from racial divisions they stoke — is part of the white supremacist playbook, specifically the phenomenon known as ‘accelerationism.'”
After quoting at length from a detailed Bookings Institution report that exposes and examines this hyper-cynical maneuvering — a tactic, she notes, that is basically the latest iteration of the infamous “southern strategy,” whereby Republicans portray themselves “as the only thing standing between White people and violent Black people,” Rubin explains why just ignoring it is not enough. Rather, she says, true patriots must push back aggressively.
After calling on Joe Biden to “demand Trump denounce shootings of unarmed Black men, stop Republican obstruction to police reform, cease veneration of symbols of white supremacy such as the Confederate flag and decry White armed groups.,” she closes with this on-the-mark observation:
“Democrats will not win by cowering in fear that Trump will blame them for the violence he provoked. They win by making the case that Trump has made America more violent and increased racial tension for his own political benefit.”
Click here to read the entire essay.
Leave a Reply