The best op-ed of the weekend: Say ‘no’ to the pro-violence-white supremacist game plan

This phenomenon — reveling in violence from racial divisions they stoke — is part of the white supremacist playbook, specifically the phenomenon known as ‘accelerationism.'”

After quoting at length from a detailed Bookings Institution report that exposes and examines this hyper-cynical maneuvering — a tactic, she notes, that is basically the latest iteration of the infamous “southern strategy,” whereby Republicans portray themselves “as the only thing standing between White people and violent Black people,” Rubin explains why just ignoring it is not enough. Rather, she says, true patriots must push back aggressively.

After calling on Joe Biden to “demand Trump denounce shootings of unarmed Black men, stop Republican obstruction to police reform, cease veneration of symbols of white supremacy such as the Confederate flag and decry White armed groups.,” she closes with this on-the-mark observation:

“Democrats will not win by cowering in fear that Trump will blame them for the violence he provoked. They win by making the case that Trump has made America more violent and increased racial tension for his own political benefit.”

