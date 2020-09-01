COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper

NC extends alcohol curfew through September to slow spread of COVID

3 hours ago
Governor Roy Cooper signed a new Executive Order Monday extending the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina.

The measure will require restaurants to stop the sale of alcoholic drinks at 11:00pm through October 2nd.

Governor Cooper first introduced the statewide alcohol curfew in late July saying that the state wanted to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours.

With college towns like Chapel Hill and Raleigh seeing a return of students in August, the order appears to be aimed at their carefree, late-night activities.

Nineteen perfect of North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases have been with young adults between 18-14.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Governor Cooper. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 pm would still remain in effect.

This afternoon at 3:00pm, Gov. Cooper is expected to outline the next phase of easing some restrictions for North Carolina during the pandemic.

Read Executive Order 162 here.

