Can’t wait to vote? Getting an absentee ballot just got a whole lot easier.

The State Board of Elections launched the Absentee Ballot Request Portal this week, allowing North Carolina voters to request ballots online.

In collaboration with Democracy Live, the State Board introduced the portal Monday to assist any registered voter in our state in requesting an absentee ballot.

“At the State Board, our goal is to ensure all voters can cast a ballot, whether in person or by mail,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections in a press release. “The Absentee Ballot Request Portal will streamline voting by mail for voters who choose this voting option.”

The portal is also designed to help avoid duplicate requests and will inform voters of existing absentee requests.

The voter’s county board of elections will mail the ballot to the voter.

This new tool also allows military or overseas voters to securely request and return their ballots through the portal.

North Carolinians not registered to vote will be provided a link to learn more about how to register.

The deadline to request your absentee ballot is October 27th, but election officials advise against procrastinating.

As of Monday, the State Board reported more than 560,000 requests for absentee ballots.

Prefer to vote in person? Early voting begins in 43 days on October 15th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

