Commentary, News, Trump Administration

Report: DeJoy’s son made Duke tennis team soon after school received large gift

By
7 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, News, Trump Administration

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifying at a recent online congressional hearing

In case you missed it, Associated Press published a fascinating story earlier this week that provides a laundry list of some of the ways in which Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and his wife, former North Carolina DHHS Secretary Aldona Wos, have spread their cash around in recent years. The story (“Postal chief and Trump donor Louis DeJoy has long leveraged connections, dollars”) includes details of the well-heeled pair’s political and charitable giving – giving that seemed regularly to coincide with some sort of benefit finding its way back to the Greensboro-based family.

See, for example, this excerpt dealing with a topic much in the news of late – potentially favorable treatment for well-connected college-aged children:

In one instance, DeJoy’s son, Andrew, secured a slot on Duke University’s tennis team in 2014 while his parents wrote a series of large checks to the school’s athletic department.

The team was ranked 14th in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Assn. and drew a host of top national and international prospects. But Andrew DeJoy was not one of them when he joined as a walk-on freshman months after the season started.

“It was a dream of mine since I was very little, but I wasn’t expecting to play,” Andrew DeJoy said in an interview published by the school’s athletic department in 2015. “I just emailed the coach and said I was willing to work hard over the summer if there was spot. Luckily … in the fall, things just worked out.”

In the years before Andrew DeJoy enrolled, the family’s foundation donated several thousand dollars a year to Duke. But in 2014 they escalated their giving with a $737,000 contribution, according to tax records. The money helped finance the Blue Devil Tower, a massive glass-encased addition to the school’s football stadium, which includes the DeJoy Family Club, a “first-class” banquet hall overlooking the field with space for 600 people.

During Andrew DeJoy’s second year on the team, his family gave another $462,000 to Duke. The donations continued during the rest of his tenure at the school, totaling at least $2.2 million.

Duke athletic department spokesman Art Chase declined to comment. A representative of the family’s foundation did not respond to a request for comment.

Of course, even if there was some kind of explicit or “wink and a nod” quid pro quo here as the events strongly hint, it would be far from the first time that a wealthy or well-connected parent took such action and wouldn’t, in and of itself, be that giant of a deal (unless, that is, you were a talented tennis player who got left off the team).

Seen, however, in the context of an extremely controversial and high-powered public official – a man under fire for potentially taking public action with ulterior political motives and who serves under a president who has made nepotism and convoluted, self-serving deals two of his signatures for decades – the story amounts to one more troubling brick in what appears to be a disturbingly crooked wall.

Click here to read the full story.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The Right’s troubling war on the Postal Service: three “must reads”
  2. The Right’s war on the Postal Service goes back several decades
  3. U.S. Senate sets Postal Service hearing as Congress scrambles to respond to complaints (UPDATED)
  4. House Democrats pummel DeJoy over sharp declines in on-time mail delivery
  5. Trump effort to alter the census on counting undocumented immigrants provokes outrage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Editorial: Resist Trump’s efforts to let payday loan sharks back into NC

In case you missed it, the Greensboro News ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Court battle between titans Smithfield and Maxwell Foods lifts veil on corporate hog industry

Maxwell Foods alleges Smithfield intentionally lied, low-balling the price of pigs to drive Maxwell [...]

Judge in Leandro court case approves $427 million ‘action plan’ to improve state’s schools

State lawmakers have to find the money, but Republicans could dig in their heels The judge overseein [...]

Voting rights legislation named for John Lewis stalled in Congress

Democrats ranging from presidential nominee Joe Biden to party officials in Georgia are pushing for [...]

Monday numbers: a closer look at charter school performance in NC

The Charter Schools Performance Framework Report gives insight into the academic, financial and oper [...]

GOP COVID relief bill fails to help people in need — here’s how

In HB 1105, General Assembly leadership acknowledges that North Carolina families and communities fa [...]

Surely this is not what American conservatism is all about

There are a lot of basic aspects of modern life about which American progressives and conservatives [...]

Duke researchers: We must protect meat packing workers to combat community spread of COVID-19

Early in the COVID-19 epidemic, urban centers like New York city led the nation in COVID-19 burden. [...]

Tillis locates his mask

The post Tillis locates his mask appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch