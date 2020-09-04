General Assembly chooses politics over people in COVID relief bill

The North Carolina General Assembly gave final approval to its plan for spending additional Coronavirus Relief Funds yesterday and sent the bill to the Governor.

The proposal is another brick in the wall that legislative leaders are building between the people of this state and the promise of a way out of this immediate crisis and to a better life. That wall of flawed policy choices, misdirected dollars, and inadequate responses has been built over a decade and once again will continue to block our state from a full and just recovery.

Even the most simple, basic, and obvious funding decisions to help millions of people in North Carolina survive the COVID 19 crisis are ignored in the legislation.



Years of underinvestment left us ill-prepared to respond adequately and in a timely way to the pandemic and the job losses that have followed. It didn’t have to be that way nor did the suffering have to be so acute and so inequitable.

If our state had made a commitment at any point over the last economic expansion to affordable rental housing, affordable utilities, an unemployment insurance system that supports jobless workers, a Medicaid program that doesn’t leave a coverage gap, to making sure poverty was addressed with a strong safety net and that work was valued via protections in the work place and living wages, we would be much better-positioned to weather this current crisis.

Instead, legislative leaders chose tax cuts for big companies and the rich.

And once again, yesterday, they evidenced a misunderstanding of the realities that people are facing and made clear just how out of touch they are with the hardships facing families today. People don’t need money to have a nice dinner out and babysitter; they need a quality child care option that is affordable so that they can go to work. They need access to reliable broadband and technology and investments in public schools that educate their children. They need help making their rent and paying utility bills and putting food on the table.

The state’s response is made worse when there is a lack of input from people directly impacted by the policy choices that get made and no chance for any but a few lawmakers to meaningfully contribute to the legislative outcome. It is made worse when the priorities for our state’s recovery are decided in less than 48 hours.

The Extra Credit Program provides a case in point. It would send out $440 million in checks to people because there is no will to deploy these resources towards a systemic response that could sustain support in the long-term. Such an approach flies in the face of what we know works for securing well-being and an economic recovery for all. While those $440 million are less likely to reach those with very low incomes struggling the most in this public health and economic crisis, $124 million will go to taxpayers in the top 20 percent. Such a policy design in a pandemic would only be pursued by legislative leaders bent on ignoring the realities of the majority of our state’s population who have incomes that aren’t keeping up with the costs of basics.

Here is what’s at stake today in North Carolina: More than 1 million North Carolinians are at risk of eviction. Nearly 800,000 North Carolinians lack access to affordable health care in a pandemic. More than 1.8 million North Carolinians are behind on utility payments. More than 1 million people have filed for unemployment. Our state is failing to comply with the constitutional obligation to provide a sound, basic education to every one of the 1.5 million children enrolled in public schools.

The weak and inadequate response in HB 1105 means that so many North Carolinians and their families who are facing tremendous uncertainty and hardship will continue to struggle without the help that our state should be providing. Putting people first in policy making is what lawmakers are elected to do; unfortunately, yesterday, they chose politics over people.

Alexandra Sirota is the Director of the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.