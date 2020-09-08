Commentary, Defending Democracy

Pass it on: Now is the time to sign up to help at the polls

By
16 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Defending Democracy

Image: NC State Board of Elections

The good people at the group Higher Ed Works published the following call to action last week that they directed at college graduates. The truth, however, is that the plea is applicable to all healthy North Carolinians, regardless of whether they attended college or not.

Please share the message with friends and family members ASAP.

We often hear that college graduates show greater civic engagement (see also here and here). Well they have an opportunity to do just that approaching.

Across North Carolina and beyond, local election boards are viewing this year’s election with trepidation. Many – if not most – poll workers are 70 or older and understandably reluctant to spend 16 hours on Election Day speaking with relative strangers in the midst of a global pandemic.

Those voters might or might not wear masks or practice proper social distancing. So older poll workers’ apprehensions are well-advised.

But if college graduates are indeed more civically engaged, now is precisely the time for young graduates to step up and do a public service by making sure the mechanics of our democracy work properly.

Election officials operate the polls during early voting and Election Day. They set up voting equipment, check in voters, process ballots, help voters with special needs, and secure the site at the end of the day. Normally, an election worker must be a registered voter who lives in the precinct. But because of special demands this year, the State Board of Elections says some poll workers can work outside their home precinct.

This requires modest training. The time to act is now – not a week before Election Day.

So university alumni associations, please encourage young graduates to show they want our democracy to work right amid the massive disruption of COVID-19. And younger alumni, please contact your county board of elections to ask how you can help, or fill out this form for the State Board of Elections.

In the midst of a pandemic, it might be more important than ever.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Voting expert: What you need to know about the fall election (and how you can help)
  2. Bipartisan elections bill filed; would quell some voter access concerns amid COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Public School Forum: Legislature’s support for public education falls short once again

In case you missed it over the weekend, ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Caswell County asked a mining attorney about its environmental ordinance. Now the commission could repeal it tomorrow.

Ordinance provides public with information on potential environmental impacts of polluting industrie [...]

Plagiarism, copyright infringement and “low rigor”: State Auditor gives lawmakers an earful about failings of NC Virtual Public School

A complaint lodged by John Scanlon and his family was the catalyst for a damning state audit that fo [...]

Court battle between titans Smithfield and Maxwell Foods lifts veil on corporate hog industry

Maxwell Foods alleges Smithfield intentionally lied, low-balling the price of pigs to drive Maxwell [...]

Judge in Leandro court case approves $427 million ‘action plan’ to improve state’s schools

State lawmakers have to find the money, but Republicans could dig in their heels The judge overseein [...]

Americans may be badly divided, but few see the military as a place of ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a time of stark political and ideological divisions in the United States, one somewhat surprising [...]

The break the Law & Order President

The post The break the Law & Order President appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

GOP COVID relief bill fails to help people in need — here’s how

In HB 1105, General Assembly leadership acknowledges that North Carolina families and communities fa [...]

Surely this is not what American conservatism is all about

There are a lot of basic aspects of modern life about which American progressives and conservatives [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch