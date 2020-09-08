Commentary, Education

Public School Forum: Legislature’s support for public education falls short once again

By
12 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Education

In case you missed it over the weekend, the good people at the Public School Forum of North Carolina issued a powerful critique last Friday of the General Assembly’s coronavirus relief package and its failure to adequately support public education.

As the authors note, while lawmakers took some necessary and welcome steps, they also diverted funds toward the state’s unaccountable school voucher program and failed to take action to implement the  remedies ordered by the court in the Leandro school funding lawsuit.

This week, the General Assembly approved measures and appropriated additional federal and state COVID relief funds to public schools across North Carolina, providing some additional, much-needed resources at a time of unprecedented upheaval. The Forum has shared the data on and emphasized the voices of our district leaders on the importance of schools having the budgets that they were expecting to have this year, as well as additional funds to support COVID-19 related expenses and broadband infrastructure across the state. These immediate actions are essential for meeting the needs of our students, and the inequities exacerbated by COVID-19 only amplify the importance of the need for further and deeper investments in our public schools. The legislative action taken this week that holds local school budgets harmless for enrollment declines experienced during the 2020-21 school year is critical for the continued operations of our schools and the success of our students.

But at a time when adequate and equitable funding for public schools is more critical than ever, the legislation passed this week also includes policy changes that divert funding away from public schools through the expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship Program and two other voucher programs, which is likely to hinder the state’s ability to meet its constitutional obligation to ensure every child in North Carolina has access to a sound basic education. Importantly, during this same week, Judge David Lee adopted a 2021 plan for North Carolina to take initial steps toward meeting this constitutional obligation as upheld by the Leandro litigation. This plan requires significant investments in teacher preparation and compensation, high-quality early childhood education programs, turnaround programs for low-performing schools and districts, and a retooled school finance model that more equitably and adequately distributes public dollars to public schools. This week’s legislation provides important and necessary supports for schools this year, but does not address the specific needs identified in Leandro.

As we look ahead, the General Assembly has the opportunity — and, in fact, an obligation — to take a more comprehensive approach to ensuring our state’s children continue along a path toward prosperity that North Carolina’s economy can enjoy in the years to come. The roadmap has been provided — and the answer is investing in public education. North Carolina was ranked 48th in the nation on per-pupil spending when adjusted for regional cost differences and 49th in the nation on actual funding effort. Thus, our state can and must do better for our students and our economy.

This global pandemic has laid bare the significant structural inequities that so many of our children already face on a daily basis — especially those who are black and brown and live under the scourge of systemic racism, those with learning differences, those who live in rural areas, English language learners and those who live in low-income households. These inequities have and will continue to become even greater during this enormously challenging time. It is incumbent upon the leaders of our great state to ensure that these inequities are faced head-on, and with the Leandro plan adopted by the North Carolina court system, we look forward to our Governor, our State Board of Education, and our General Assembly working together to ensure that every child is provided with a sound basic education.

Click here to read this post on the Forum’s website.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The pandemic will harm vulnerable students, which is why we must continue fighting for vulnerable students
  2. Scathing editorial blasts Phil Berger’s attempted evasion of responsibility for public schools
  3. How the governor’s budget proposal would advance a sound basic education
  4. General Assembly’s latest spending proposal fails to meet schools’ basic needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Pass it on: Now is the time to sign up to help at the polls

The good people at the group Higher Ed ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Caswell County asked a mining attorney about its environmental ordinance. Now the commission could repeal it tomorrow.

Ordinance provides public with information on potential environmental impacts of polluting industrie [...]

Plagiarism, copyright infringement and “low rigor”: State Auditor gives lawmakers an earful about failings of NC Virtual Public School

A complaint lodged by John Scanlon and his family was the catalyst for a damning state audit that fo [...]

Court battle between titans Smithfield and Maxwell Foods lifts veil on corporate hog industry

Maxwell Foods alleges Smithfield intentionally lied, low-balling the price of pigs to drive Maxwell [...]

Judge in Leandro court case approves $427 million ‘action plan’ to improve state’s schools

State lawmakers have to find the money, but Republicans could dig in their heels The judge overseein [...]

Americans may be badly divided, but few see the military as a place of ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a time of stark political and ideological divisions in the United States, one somewhat surprising [...]

The break the Law & Order President

The post The break the Law & Order President appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

GOP COVID relief bill fails to help people in need — here’s how

In HB 1105, General Assembly leadership acknowledges that North Carolina families and communities fa [...]

Surely this is not what American conservatism is all about

There are a lot of basic aspects of modern life about which American progressives and conservatives [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch