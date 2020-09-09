Common Cause NC files complaint calling for investigation of DeJoy’s alleged ‘straw donor’ scheme

As was noted in this post on Monday, one of the big political revelations of recent days involves the alleged illegal laundering of campaign contributions in years past by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (pictured at left in a screenshot taken during recent online congressional testimony) via the North Carolina-based company he long ran before joining the Trump administration.

As the Washington Post reported:

Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by the chief executive himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his 15,000-square-foot gated mansion beside a Greensboro, N.C., country club. There, events for Republicans running for the White House and Congress routinely fetched $100,000 or more apiece. Two other employees familiar with New Breed’s financial and payroll systems said DeJoy would instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions, an arrangement that would be unlawful.

Today, in response to this troubling news, advocates at Common Cause North Carolina have filed complaints demanding formal, public investigations. This is from a release the group distributed today: