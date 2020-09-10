Democracy NC: Voting-by-mail numbers for NC are shattering records

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the recent report from analysts at Democracy North Carolina about the record-shattering number of requests for mail-in ballots being submitted by North Carolina voters. This is from the report, which also features several useful graphics and numerous specific details related to race, geography and party:

As of Sept. 8, about 1 in 10 registered voters in North Carolina had requested an absentee mail in ballot. Those 688,980 requests, accounted for almost three times the total number of absentee ballots requested in the 2016 General Election, and more than 15 times the number of absentee ballots requested at the same point in the 2016 Election cycle.

Among the other highlights from the report:

Since absentee mail in ballots are historically used by more white North Carolina voters than voters of color, the increase in absentee ballot requests for voters of color is especially dramatic. White voters made up 82% of the absentee ballot requests in the 2016 General election, but only make up 69% of the requests in the 2020 cycle so far.

Based on ethnicity, Latinx voters have already requested more than four times the total number of absentee ballots requested by Latinx voters in the 2016 Election, and 24 times the number of ballots requested at this point in 2016.

In the 2016 cycle, 39% of absentee ballots requests were made by Republicans, followed by 32% by Democrats, and 29% by Unaffiliated voters. This year so far, the patterns are dramatically different: 52% of absentee requests are by Democrats, 16% by Republicans, and 31% by Unaffiliated Voters.

One in seven registered Democrats have already requested an absentee ballot, compared to about 1 in 10 Green Party voters and unaffiliated voters, 1 in 20 Republicans and Libertarians, and 1 in 30 Constitution voters.

Broadly, the most populous counties are leading the number of absentee ballot requests, with Wake, Mecklenburg, Durham, Guilford, Buncombe and Forsyth in the lead for the number of ballots requested. A stunning 20% of Orange County's registered voters (1 in 5) have requested an absentee ballot by mail, as have 18% of Chatham voters, 16% of Durham voters, and 15% of Wake voters. 18 counties have received requests from 10% or more of the registered voters in the county.

Click here to explore “Democracy NC analysis: 1 in 10 NC voters, 1 in 7 Dems have already requested by-mail ballots.”

Click here to visit the State Board of Elections and request a mail-in ballot.