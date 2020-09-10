Commentary

It’s not too late to register for this afternoon’s online Crucial Conversation

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Join us today at 3:30 p.m. for a very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation:

The 2020 election: Who’s rigging what?
Featuring Prof. Carol Anderson, film producer Timothy E. Smith, Common Cause NC Director Bob Phillips and a viewing of an excerpt from the documentary film “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook”

Click here to register.

There’s been a lot of talk about the upcoming election and efforts to “rig” the outcome, but as the documentary film Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook plainly demonstrates, the political right has been working hard to subvert elections in the U.S. for several years now – particularly in states like North Carolina.

Join us as we watch an excerpt from the film and hear reactions from an expert panel that will include:

Prof. Carol Anderson – Anderson is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation’s Divide, a New York Times Bestseller, Washington Post Notable Book of 2016, and a National Book Critics Circle Award winner.

Timothy E. Smith – Smith is an award-winning television and documentary executive and the producer of Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook. He has worked for MSNBC, Unapix Entertainment, Newsweek Productions and now, the American Issues Initiative.

Bob Phillips – Phillips is the executive director of Common Cause North Carolina. He has spent the last several years helping to lead the fight to combat gerrymandering and secure fair elections in North Carolina.

Click here to register.

Don’t miss this very special event.

When: Today, September 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home, and remember to social distance!

Suggested contribution: $10 (click here to support NC Policy Watch)

Questions?? Contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or [email protected]

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Democracy NC: Voting-by-mail numbers for NC are shattering records

In case you missed it, be sure to ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Senate GOP emergency relief plan leaves out direct aid to state and local governments

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans unveiled their latest coronavirus relief proposal Tuesday but were m [...]

PW exclusive: Cheri Beasley, Paul Newby vie for top NC Supreme Court seat

Editor's note: As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judici [...]

Caswell County asked a mining attorney about its environmental ordinance. Now the commission could repeal it tomorrow.

Ordinance provides public with information on potential environmental impacts of polluting industrie [...]

Plagiarism, copyright infringement and “low rigor”: State Auditor gives lawmakers an earful about failings of NC Virtual Public School

A complaint lodged by John Scanlon and his family was the catalyst for a damning state audit that fo [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Americans may be badly divided, but few see the military as a place of ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a time of stark political and ideological divisions in the United States, one somewhat surprising [...]

The break the Law & Order President

The post The break the Law & Order President appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

GOP COVID relief bill fails to help people in need — here’s how

In HB 1105, General Assembly leadership acknowledges that North Carolina families and communities fa [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch