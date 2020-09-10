It’s not too late to register for this afternoon’s online Crucial Conversation

Join us today at 3:30 p.m. for a very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation:

The 2020 election: Who’s rigging what?

Featuring Prof. Carol Anderson, film producer Timothy E. Smith, Common Cause NC Director Bob Phillips and a viewing of an excerpt from the documentary film “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook”

Click here to register.

There’s been a lot of talk about the upcoming election and efforts to “rig” the outcome, but as the documentary film Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook plainly demonstrates, the political right has been working hard to subvert elections in the U.S. for several years now – particularly in states like North Carolina.

Join us as we watch an excerpt from the film and hear reactions from an expert panel that will include:

Prof. Carol Anderson – Anderson is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation’s Divide, a New York Times Bestseller, Washington Post Notable Book of 2016, and a National Book Critics Circle Award winner.

Timothy E. Smith – Smith is an award-winning television and documentary executive and the producer of Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook. He has worked for MSNBC, Unapix Entertainment, Newsweek Productions and now, the American Issues Initiative.

Bob Phillips – Phillips is the executive director of Common Cause North Carolina. He has spent the last several years helping to lead the fight to combat gerrymandering and secure fair elections in North Carolina.

Don’t miss this very special event.

When: Today, September 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home, and remember to social distance!

Suggested contribution: $10 (click here to support NC Policy Watch)

Questions?? Contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or [email protected]