New poll: Increasing support, across party lines for NC Medicaid expansion

By
3 hours ago
A new statewide poll finds North Carolina voters of all political stripes favor closing North Carolina’s health coverage gap, with health care ranking a top issue this election year.

The poll conducted by Harper Polling and The Stewart Group in late August found 75% of those surveyed support closing the state’s health coverage gap with just 16% opposed to the idea.

What’s more, 64% of self-identified Republicans, 76% of unaffiliated voters, and 83% of Democrats say they support elected officials closing the gap.

“The results of this poll confirm what we at the NC Rural Center have known for a while: that closing the health insurance coverage gap is a moral and economic imperative, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever is the time for decisive action,” said Patrick Woodie, President of the NC Rural Center.

Peg O’Connell, who chairs the Care4Carolina coalition, says elected officials can no longer afford to ignore the issue.

“Voters throughout North Carolina are unequivocally calling on legislators and other public officials to close the health insurance coverage gap. With almost 3,000 North Carolinians who’ve died from COVID-19, over 178,000 cases reported and unemployment at all time highs, it’s not surprising that voters expect their elected representatives to take every step to help.”

Care4Carolina, which represents 65 organizations supporting affordable, quality health care in North Carolina, commissioned the poll.

For more key findings from the poll, click through the slides below.

 

