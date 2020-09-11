Commentary

Washington Post calls on Congress, NC officials for full investigation of DeJoy’s alleged illegal campaign contributions

By
6 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

The pressure continues to mount on Postmaster General/Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy (pictured at left in a screenshot taken during recent congressional testimony) in the wake of recent allegations that he arranged for years of illegal campaign contributions (mostly to Republican candidates) through the use of “straw” donations.

As you will recall, a team of journalists at the the Washington Post reported last weekend that:

“Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by the chief executive himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his 15,000-square-foot gated mansion beside a Greensboro, N.C., country club. There, events for Republicans running for the White House and Congress routinely fetched $100,000 or more apiece.

Two other employees familiar with New Breed’s financial and payroll systems said DeJoy would instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions, an arrangement that would be unlawful.”

Now, this morning, the Post editorial page is calling for a full investigation of these allegations. This is from “Authorities must get to the bottom of Postmaster DeJoy’s alleged manipulation of campaign donations”:

If the allegations are true, Mr. DeJoy would be in violation of federal election laws that prohibit so-called straw donations because they are a way of evading transparency requirements and contribution limits that are so crucial to the conduct of fair elections. Other possible violations include prohibited use of corporate money and coercion of employees. There is a five-year federal statute of limitations, but there is no time limit in North Carolina for the prosecution of felonies, including campaign violations. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) said an investigation is warranted, and Common Cause North Carolina on Wednesday filed a complaint. Even Mr. Trump, with his high tolerance of wrongdoing by his allies, acknowledged the need for investigation. We urge Congress and North Carolina authorities to act expeditiously in getting to the bottom of this troubling matter.

Click here to read the full editorial.

Possibly related posts:

  1. DeJoy’s campaign contribution scheme is a familiar one
  2. The Right’s war on the Postal Service goes back several decades
  3. House Democrats pummel DeJoy over sharp declines in on-time mail delivery
  4. Report: DeJoy’s son made Duke tennis team soon after school received large gift
  5. Common Cause NC files complaint calling for investigation of DeJoy’s alleged ‘straw donor’ scheme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Democracy NC: Voting-by-mail numbers for NC are shattering records

In case you missed it, be sure to ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Mark Davis, Tamara Barringer vie for NC Supreme Court seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

How NC can tackle the climate crisis and address environmental justice

New, "must read" report details six ways to create safe, healthy communities and ensure ac [...]

Senate GOP emergency relief plan leaves out direct aid to state and local governments

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans unveiled their latest coronavirus relief proposal Tuesday but were m [...]

PW exclusive: Cheri Beasley, Paul Newby vie for top NC Supreme Court seat

Editor's note: As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judici [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Americans may be badly divided, but few see the military as a place of ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a time of stark political and ideological divisions in the United States, one somewhat surprising [...]

The break the Law & Order President

The post The break the Law & Order President appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

GOP COVID relief bill fails to help people in need — here’s how

In HB 1105, General Assembly leadership acknowledges that North Carolina families and communities fa [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch