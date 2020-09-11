Washington Post calls on Congress, NC officials for full investigation of DeJoy’s alleged illegal campaign contributions

The pressure continues to mount on Postmaster General/Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy (pictured at left in a screenshot taken during recent congressional testimony) in the wake of recent allegations that he arranged for years of illegal campaign contributions (mostly to Republican candidates) through the use of “straw” donations.

As you will recall, a team of journalists at the the Washington Post reported last weekend that:

“Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by the chief executive himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his 15,000-square-foot gated mansion beside a Greensboro, N.C., country club. There, events for Republicans running for the White House and Congress routinely fetched $100,000 or more apiece. Two other employees familiar with New Breed’s financial and payroll systems said DeJoy would instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions, an arrangement that would be unlawful.”

Now, this morning, the Post editorial page is calling for a full investigation of these allegations. This is from “Authorities must get to the bottom of Postmaster DeJoy’s alleged manipulation of campaign donations”:

If the allegations are true, Mr. DeJoy would be in violation of federal election laws that prohibit so-called straw donations because they are a way of evading transparency requirements and contribution limits that are so crucial to the conduct of fair elections. Other possible violations include prohibited use of corporate money and coercion of employees. There is a five-year federal statute of limitations, but there is no time limit in North Carolina for the prosecution of felonies, including campaign violations. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) said an investigation is warranted, and Common Cause North Carolina on Wednesday filed a complaint. Even Mr. Trump, with his high tolerance of wrongdoing by his allies, acknowledged the need for investigation. We urge Congress and North Carolina authorities to act expeditiously in getting to the bottom of this troubling matter.

