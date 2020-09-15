News, Trump Administration

Bush administration ethics lawyer slams hiring of DeJoy as postmaster

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News, Trump Administration

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a screenshot taken during recent online congressional testimony.

WASHINGTON — A top ethics lawyer to former President George W. Bush on Monday decried Louis DeJoy’s appointment to postmaster general and called for a congressional investigation into allegations of criminal activity.

Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer and associate counsel to Bush, said DeJoy should not have been allowed to take control of an agency with which he has large financial ties. He also called on the Postal Service to release documents related to DeJoy’s hiring so the committee can conduct “a proper investigation” into the matter.

In 2014, DeJoy’s former company, New Breed Logistics, based in North Carolina, merged with XPO Logistics, a Postal Service contractor.

DeJoy served on the company’s board of directors until 2018 but still holds a major financial stake in the business, according to The New York Times.

Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota law school, questioned how DeJoy could ethically run the post office while, at the same time, owning millions of dollars in stock in a company that delivers the mail.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Painter said during a House oversight hearing on potential conflicts of interest under DeJoy’s tenure, which began three months ago.

Painter, who was responsible for ensuring that senior appointees in the Bush administration didn’t run afoul of federal laws barring conflicts of interest, said such a conflict of interest wouldn’t have been tolerated. That would have been a “no-go,” Painter said.

David Fineman, former chair of the Postal Service’s board of governors, also questioned the ethics of DeJoy’s appointment. The Postal Service shouldn’t hire people with apparent conflicts of interest, said Fineman, who now heads the board of the Fair Elections Center.

The hearing comes amid Democratic allegations that the Trump administration is trying to suppress votes during a pandemic in which the Postal Service will serve as “election central” because Americans will be reluctant to vote in person for fear of spreading infection.

President Donald Trump told Fox News this summer that he opposes some funding for the Postal Service because he doesn’t want it used for mail-in votes, repeating his claim that it would lead to “fraudulent” results.

DeJoy, a GOP mega donor and Trump ally, has ushered in sweeping changes to the agency since taking the job in June but has called allegations that they were intended to sway the election results “outrageous.”

Instead, he has characterized the slowdown as a temporary service decline and said changes to overtime, retail hours and the location of mail processing machines and blue mailboxes were made to cut costs and streamline operations — not sway the elections.

This summer, DeJoy said he would suspend some of his moves until after the elections to avoid the appearance of impropriety. He also said he wouldn’t close existing mail processing facilities and would use “standby” resources in October to meet mail surges.

But Democrats have said the delays threaten the integrity of the elections and are depriving Americans of timely delivery of medicine, paychecks and other essentials.

Republicans on the committee cried foul, calling Monday’s hearing — the latest of several recently on the Postal Service — a “sham” rooted in conspiracy theories and held to score political points ahead of an election.

It’s “as close to a kangaroo court as anything I’ve seen,” said Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia, the panel’s ranking Republican.

Fred Keller, a Pennsylvania Republican who sits on the committee, said the hearing is “another attempt to attack the postmaster general instead of tackling the real issue of postal reform.”

A Republican for some 30 years, Painter teaches corporate law at the University of Minnesota. He sought the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in a special election in 2018 — a point Republican lawmakers used to paint him as a Democratic ally.

Painter responded angrily that he ran as an Independent during what was an open primary because of his “disgust” with the direction of the GOP — and never identified as a Democrat. He said he was also disgusted by questions challenging his political affiliation.

Allegations of pressure on employees

The hearing followed a bombshell report in The Washington Post last week in which anonymous sources accused DeJoy of allegedly pressuring employees of his former business to contribute to Republican candidates in exchange for later reimbursement.

Five unnamed employees of New Breed Logistics accused DeJoy and his aides of urging them to write checks and attend GOP fundraisers at his North Carolina mansion and said they were later reimbursed for their donations via bonuses.

Painter said the arrangement would be in violation of federal law if true and merits a congressional investigation.

Democrats on the panel also pointed to a mailer the Postal Service recently sent out that contained incorrect voting information and reports that DeJoy allegedly forged his brother’s signature in an effort to push him out of his family’s business.

And they questioned why DeJoy’s name was not included on a list submitted to the Postal Service’s board of governors by an outside search firm. Robert Duncan, chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors and also a major Republican donor, has defended the selection process, calling DeJoy the “best leader” for the job.

DeJoy has come under heavy fire for withholding information about mail service delays. Democrats on the full House Oversight and Reform Committee pressed him in August over an internal report showing steep declines in on-time mail deliveries since July — challenging GOP claims that Democrats manufactured the crisis.

DeJoy did not share findings from the Aug. 12 report when senators asked for information about the delays in a Senate oversight hearing on the matter. 

Nor did DeJoy share its findings in response to an Aug. 14 letter Democratic leaders sent him requesting information about the delays by Aug. 21, according to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the oversight panel.

In August, the U.S. House passed legislation that would infuse $25 billion into the U.S. Postal Service as it prepares for a surge in mail-in ballots and bar it from changing operations or service levels in place at the beginning of the year. The Senate has yet to take up the legislation.

Possibly related posts:

  1. House Democrats pummel DeJoy over sharp declines in on-time mail delivery
  2. U.S. Senate sets Postal Service hearing as Congress scrambles to respond to complaints (UPDATED)
  3. Report: DeJoy’s son made Duke tennis team soon after school received large gift
  4. Postmaster general insists it’s his ‘sacred duty’ to ensure election mail on time
  5. Washington Post calls on Congress, NC officials for full investigation of DeJoy’s alleged illegal campaign contributions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

White House orders halt to evictions, indicates support for additional relief to states

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced on Tuesday ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: NC requests for absentee ballots up 1,400% from 2016

More than 10% of all registered voters in North Carolina have already requested an absentee ballot f [...]

‘We’re not through this’: Governors plead with Congress for emergency assistance

Republican congressman from NC calls hearing from governors a "waste of time" WASHINGTON — [...]

PW exclusive: Mark Davis, Tamara Barringer vie for NC Supreme Court seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

How NC can tackle the climate crisis and address environmental justice

New, "must read" report details six ways to create safe, healthy communities and ensure ac [...]

The Postmaster Always Gives Twice

The post The Postmaster Always Gives Twice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Americans may be badly divided, but few see the military as a place of ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a time of stark political and ideological divisions in the United States, one somewhat surprising [...]

The break the Law & Order President

The post The break the Law & Order President appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch