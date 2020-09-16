Commentary, COVID-19, News

Latest hunger numbers: Our nation is reeling

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, COVID-19, News

Suffering hits new levels as Trump and congressional GOP block meaningful action

Be sure to check out this new story from the national food issues journalism nonprofit, The Counter entitled “Study: 29 million American adults don’t have enough to eat—nearly a threefold increase from two years ago.” As reporter Sam Bloch explains:

Months into the pandemic, an American hunger crisis has exploded, with tens of millions of people suddenly wondering if they will be able to put food on the table.

According to a new report commissioned by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), as of July, the number of people who said they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat has skyrocketed to 29 million, or 11 percent of adults in the United States. (By comparison, 8 million adults, or around 4 percent, did not have enough to eat in 2018.) In 38 states and Washington, D.C., more than one in ten adults with children had inadequate amounts of food, with the highest rates of hunger in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

As expected, people of color and those without a college education were more likely to go hungry. The pandemic has exacerbated their vulnerabilities: More than 20 percent of Black and Latinx families reported they did not have enough to eat, which is double the rate of whites. Women, who were more likely to have lost their jobs, also reported higher rates of hunger.

Bloch goes on to explain that the hunger crisis is now impacting the American middle class:

Among those who did not have enough to eat overall, one in four have usual incomes above $50,000 a year. Since April, millions of Americans have sought outside food assistance for the first time.

But, of course, you don’t have to read reports to confirm the severity of this crisis. Just get in your car and drive to the nearest highway exit ramp or shopping center entrance and look for the growing number of your fellow citizens who are out in the weather pleading for help.

What’s more, things are likely to get worse and soon. As the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported on Monday, inaction by congressional Republicans and the Trump administration will soon lead to the expiration of a critical anti-hunger safety net program:

As evidence of profound hardship resulting from the COVID-19 health and economic crises mounts, powerful tools to mitigate suffering and bolster economic activity will be unavailable to state and local government without congressional action. A prime example is Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) — a new program, enacted in March 2020 and set to expire at the end of September 2020, that gives families benefits they can use to buy groceries to replace the free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches their children missed while schools were closed due to the pandemic in the 2019-2020 school year.[2] Although it was optional, every state implemented P-EBT, providing families with school-age children benefits ranging from approximately $250 to $450 per child to replace meals missed during the spring.

The bottom line: America is currently failing a basic test of what it means to be a civilized society thanks to the disastrous and immoral policy choices of our national elected leaders.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
  2. NC has expanded food assistance during the pandemic. It should be a permanent change
  3. Lawmakers, workers, advocates call for NC to rebuild its unemployment system
  4. New Yale study debunks GOP claim that enhanced unemployment benefits discourage work
  5. The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Biden expected to speak at Poor People’s Campaign virtual event tonight; Trump a ‘no show’

The following is from the good people at ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Transgender students score victories in landmark lawsuits

Fourth Circuit ruling should offer protection in North Carolina WASHINGTON — Transgender teen Andrew [...]

Monday numbers: NC requests for absentee ballots up 1,400% from 2016

More than 10% of all registered voters in North Carolina have already requested an absentee ballot f [...]

‘We’re not through this’: Governors plead with Congress for emergency assistance

Republican congressman from NC calls hearing from governors a "waste of time" WASHINGTON — [...]

PW exclusive: Mark Davis, Tamara Barringer vie for NC Supreme Court seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

When it comes to the climate emergency, hope is not enough

In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey’s iconic image of then-Senator and presidential candidate Barack Obam [...]

The Postmaster always gives twice

The post The Postmaster always gives twice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Americans may be badly divided, but few see the military as a place of ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a time of stark political and ideological divisions in the United States, one somewhat surprising [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch