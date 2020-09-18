News

Federal judge: All election mail must be treated as first class postage

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

Stacks of boxes holding mail are seen at a U.S. Post Office sorting center. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington state issued a nationwide injunction late yesterday directing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to halt many controversial actions that plaintiffs argued were designed to suppress voting in this falls’ election, Included in Judge Stanley Bastian’s order: a requirement that the Postal Service treat all election related mail as first class postage.

This is from CNN:

A federal judge issued a historic decision to temporarily block the US Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from changing a wide swath of USPS policies or protocols ahead of November’s presidential election.

The opinion from Judge Stanley Bastian in Eastern Washington’s US District Court enjoin Trump administration postal policies as harmful to voters’ ability to cast ballots this November and deliberately suppressive to voters. It places the judge at the center of a political furor in which the court steps into the extraordinary position of stopping the entire USPS from making any changes that may affect efficient mail delivery nationwide.

“Although not necessarily apparent on the surface, at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement,” Bastian wrote. “This is evident in President Trump’s highly partisan words and tweets, the actual impact of the changes on primary elections that resulted in uncounted ballots, and recent attempts and lawsuits by the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s campaign to stop the States’ efforts to bypass the Postal Service by utilizing ballot drop boxes, as well as the timing of the changes.

“It is easy to conclude that the recent Postal Services’ changes is an intentional effort on the part of the current Administration to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming local, state, and federal elections, especially given that 72% of the … high speed mail sorting machines that were decommissioned were located in counties where Hillary Clinton received the most votes in 2016.”

The USPS must now undo all changes made in the last few months, including the only one DeJoy has taken ownership of: significantly restricting late and extra trips, according to the decision.

The decision mandates that all election mail, regardless of postage, must be treated as first-class mail. It also states that USPS must notify the court of all requests — prior, current or future — to reconnect mail sorting machines within three days of Thursday’s order or within three days of a future request.

North Carolina — through Attorney General Josh Stein — was party to one of the lawsuits challenging the the Postal Service’s voter suppression efforts.

Click here to read the full CNN story.

Possibly related posts:

  1. House Democrats pummel DeJoy over sharp declines in on-time mail delivery
  2. Congresswoman calls on postmaster general to resign
  3. Postmaster general insists it’s his ‘sacred duty’ to ensure election mail on time
  4. Bush administration ethics lawyer slams hiring of DeJoy as postmaster
  5. ‘Extremely frustrating’ mail delays for prescriptions hit veterans, rural areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Pandemic abets the widening wealth and income gaps

As the good people at Inequality.org have been ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
In voting to change chancellor search policy, UNC Board of Governors could expand System president’s power

Trustees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities oppose the change over concerns that conser [...]

PW exclusive: Lucy Inman, Phil Berger, Jr. vie for NC Supreme Court seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

Vance County residents speak out in force against proposed landfill

In testimony, the facts didn't always add up to the truth Kenneth Harrison III slouched in a ha [...]

Transgender students score victories in landmark lawsuits

Fourth Circuit ruling should offer protection in North Carolina WASHINGTON — Transgender teen Andrew [...]

Congress must pass robust COVID relief; failure is not an option

There has never been a more urgent time for Congress to step up and pass a relief package that ackno [...]

When it comes to the climate emergency, hope is not enough

In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey’s iconic image of then-Senator and presidential candidate Barack Obam [...]

The Postmaster always gives twice

The post The Postmaster always gives twice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch