How North Carolinians are remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Our country has lost a great jurist in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer whose commitment to justice and equality was matched only by her principled protection of our constitution. My prayers are with her family as they grieve her loss and celebrate her legacy. — Cheri Beasley (@JusticeCBeasley) September 19, 2020

Congressman David Price:

“On the bench, Justice Ginsburg led with brilliance, integrity, and fortitude. Justice Ginsburg also remained resilient while facing personal obstacles throughout her life such as caring for her seriously ill husband or battling cancer. As an exemplary public servant who looked out for the long-term health of the American people and our democracy, she leaves enormous shoes that won’t easily be filled.

“Justice Ginsburg left a final statement with her granddaughter: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” Any senator with a shred of integrity must honor this wish, particularly in light of the Republican Senate’s refusal to schedule a vote for President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland throughout 2016. To rush a Trump nominee to a Senate vote would not only be breathtaking hypocrisy; it could irreparably compromise and damage the Court.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made us a better nation through her service as a lawyer and on the bench. RIP #rbg. — Chris Brook (@JudgeChrisBrook) September 18, 2020

To say we lost a giant is an understatement. My heart is heavy for Justice Ginsburg's family, the Court, and our Nation. She is, by definition, a waymaker — someone who makes the way easier and more equal for those who follow in her path. — Pat Timmons-Goodson for Congress (@TimmonsGoodson) September 19, 2020

I argued twice in front of #RBG and will forever be grateful for the glass ceilings she shattered for me in that high court. — Allison Riggs (@AllisonJRiggs) September 19, 2020