News

How North Carolinians are remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

Congressman David Price:

“On the bench, Justice Ginsburg led with brilliance, integrity, and fortitude. Justice Ginsburg also remained resilient while facing personal obstacles throughout her life such as caring for her seriously ill husband or battling cancer. As an exemplary public servant who looked out for the long-term health of the American people and our democracy, she leaves enormous shoes that won’t easily be filled.

“Justice Ginsburg left a final statement with her granddaughter: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” Any senator with a shred of integrity must honor this wish, particularly in light of the Republican Senate’s refusal to schedule a vote for President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland throughout 2016. To rush a Trump nominee to a Senate vote would not only be breathtaking hypocrisy; it could irreparably compromise and damage the Court.”

 

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Republicans press Cooper to fully open public schools; Lt. Governor dismisses mask mandate

Senate President Phil Berger and Lt. Governor Dan ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Student homelessness: An epidemic in NC that predates COVID-19

Amber Williams has seen better days. But the mother of four girls isn’t complaining. Her young famil [...]

PW exclusive: Candidates Tricia Shields and April Wood seek open Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

In voting to change chancellor search policy, UNC Board of Governors could expand System president’s power

Trustees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities oppose the change over concerns that conser [...]

PW exclusive: Lucy Inman, Phil Berger, Jr. vie for NC Supreme Court seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

Congress must pass robust COVID relief; failure is not an option

There has never been a more urgent time for Congress to step up and pass a relief package that ackno [...]

When it comes to the climate emergency, hope is not enough

In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey’s iconic image of then-Senator and presidential candidate Barack Obam [...]

The Postmaster always gives twice

The post The Postmaster always gives twice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch