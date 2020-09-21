Commentary, immigration

Immigrant families in NC are pleading with Tillis and Burr for assistance

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, immigration

Sen. Thom Tillis, left, and Sen. Richard Burr, right

It’s been over 200 days since the first COVID-19 relief package was signed into law. In a short time, immigrant communities across the country will once again find out where they stand in our leaders’ hearts and minds. Congress has passed not one, but three COVID-19 relief packages that have excluded thousands of immigrants here in North Carolina and millions more nationwide. A legislative response that protects all people requires leadership by Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Richard Burr.

In North Carolina, 889,000 people live in families with at least one non-citizen, including 321,000 children. El Pueblo and other immigrant-serving organizations throughout the state recognize the gap in COVID relief for immigrant communities and have opened mutual aid funds and other services to address this gap. Our top priority has been to distribute direct financial assistance to those who are not receiving any government aid. The amount of need is both astounding and frightening as we have moved many months into this crisis. We know that we are not able to help everyone who has been excluded by congressional leaders.

Community members continue to request assistance to pay for rent, bills, utilities, food, and other basic needs due to loss of work and, increasingly, due to the economic impacts of having one or more loved ones who have been ill and/or hospitalized due to COVID. While we have been able to financially assist many families, our mutual aid funds are not the solution for the lack of action by congressional leaders. Our organizations are helping fill a gap that should not exist. We cannot afford to have gaps in relief to communities; not now, not ever.

The ultimate solution for our communities includes transformational change that would provide full inclusion for immigrants and other community members who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic due to systemic racism, xenophobia, and other barriers to health. A first step toward this solution would be for Senators Tillis and Burr to support the HEROES Act, an inclusive relief bill that was passed by the House in May.

My parents are immigrants that have shown me the importance of being in community with one another and of supporting each other when government support may or may not be available. In these times of hardship, I see my communities coming together every day to do our best to do what our leaders have failed to do. For months, the Senate has refused to advance this legislation while our communities have suffered. The HEROES Act, while not the ultimate solution for all of the challenges we face, includes critical provisions that would improve health care access and provide economic support for thousands of immigrant families in North Carolina. I urge Senators Tillis and Burr to support the HEROES Act and demonstrate what so many other North Carolinians like my parents are demonstrating every day: that the health and prosperity of each of us depends on the health and prosperity of all of us.

Veronica Aguilar is the Communications Coordinator for the Raleigh-based group, El Pueblo.

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. needs to think bigger and for the long-term in attacking the COVID-19 pandemic
  2. Frontline COVID-19 workers deserve better pay now and going forward
  3. Utility shutoff moratorium, protections from other fees and debts are essential while crisis continues
  4. Workers, advocates speak up for Black lives, call for passage of federal HEROES Act

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW special report: Trump-linked effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups prompts investigation

Man who went by "James Fortune" was a gateway to network of far-right operatives Shortly a [...]

Student homelessness: An epidemic in NC that predates COVID-19

Amber Williams has seen better days. But the mother of four girls isn’t complaining. Her young famil [...]

PW exclusive: Candidates Tricia Shields and April Wood seek open Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

In voting to change chancellor search policy, UNC Board of Governors could expand System president’s power

Trustees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities oppose the change over concerns that conser [...]

Congress must pass robust COVID relief; failure is not an option

There has never been a more urgent time for Congress to step up and pass a relief package that ackno [...]

When it comes to the climate emergency, hope is not enough

In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey’s iconic image of then-Senator and presidential candidate Barack Obam [...]

The Postmaster always gives twice

The post The Postmaster always gives twice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

“Diaper need” and “period poverty” are among the hidden and destructive impacts of the COVID-19 recession

As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched thinner and thinner, more fami [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch