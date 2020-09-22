Barnett: Another pathetic Tillis flip-flop on SCOTUS

Be sure to check out News & Observer columnist Ned Barnett’s on-the-mark assessment of Sen. Thom Tillis’s latest flip-flop for the ages this morning.

Tillis, who four-plus years ago shamelessly helped block President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court based on the premise that it was a presidential election year, is of course talking out of the other side of his mouth today.

This is from Barnett’s column — “With Supreme Court flip-flop, Sen. Tillis seeks to hold his seat by abdicating his job”: