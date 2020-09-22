Commentary

Barnett: Another pathetic Tillis flip-flop on SCOTUS

Be sure to check out News & Observer columnist Ned Barnett’s on-the-mark assessment of Sen. Thom Tillis’s latest flip-flop for the ages this morning.

Tillis, who four-plus years ago shamelessly helped block President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court based on the premise that it was a presidential election year, is of course talking out of the other side of his mouth today.

This is from Barnett’s column — “With Supreme Court flip-flop, Sen. Tillis seeks to hold his seat by abdicating his job”:

Not only does Tillis endorse the Senate considering Trump’s nominee late in an election year, he’s committed to voting yes before the nominee is vetted or testifies.

Tillis has now improbably managed to outdo his last spectacular flip-flop. Remember his 2019 op-ed in The Washington Post in which he said he could not in good conscience apply a double standard to presidents because of their party? He wrote that he opposed Obama’s executive orders to get around congressional opposition and he would oppose Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to get funds for the southern border wall.

But, under pressure for taking an honest stance, Tillis promptly turned around and voted in support of the president’s usurpation of Congress’ sole authority to allocate funds.

It’s an odd campaign strategy to run for office as a senator who will be a rubber stamp for the most incompetent, deceitful and self-aggrandizing president in U.S. history. But that’s Tillis’ platform.

Click here to read the entire column.

