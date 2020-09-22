News, Voting

New video: How to vote safely and easily in North Carolina

By
11 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News, Voting

Today is National Voter Registration Day and in recognition of that fact, the good people at Brave New Films just released a new and handy video about voting in North Carolina that deserves to be viewed and shared widely. Check it out below.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Universal voting by mail working well in both red, blue states
  2. Need help getting a voting plan for the fall? This group has a site that will help
  3. Bipartisan elections bill filed; would quell some voter access concerns amid COVID-19
  4. Federal court ruling will aid mail-in voting in NC; voters will have a chance to “cure” rejected ballots
  5. Postmaster general insists it’s his ‘sacred duty’ to ensure election mail on time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Barnett: Another pathetic Tillis flip-flop on SCOTUS

Be sure to check out News & Observer ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at NC’s registered voters and key voting dates

North Carolina was a battleground state in the 2016 presidential election, and there's no doubt [...]

PW special report: Trump-linked effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups prompts investigation

Man who went by "James Fortune" was a gateway to network of far-right operatives Shortly a [...]

Student homelessness: An epidemic in NC that predates COVID-19

Amber Williams has seen better days. But the mother of four girls isn’t complaining. Her young famil [...]

PW exclusive: Candidates Tricia Shields and April Wood seek open Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

The time for polite dialogue with the political right is over

Supreme Court hypocrisy, effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups ought to be the last straws It s [...]

Students with disabilities have unique needs, should not be short-changed during pandemic

For many parents and caregivers, seeing their child struggle through virtual learning can be both fr [...]

The far-right go fishin’

Click here for the original story. The post The far-right go fishin’ appeared first on NC Policy Wat [...]

Congress must pass robust COVID relief; failure is not an option

There has never been a more urgent time for Congress to step up and pass a relief package that ackno [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch