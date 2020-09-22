New video: How to vote safely and easily in North Carolina

Today is National Voter Registration Day and in recognition of that fact, the good people at Brave New Films just released a new and handy video about voting in North Carolina that deserves to be viewed and shared widely. Check it out below.
