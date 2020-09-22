Sen. Tillis says Trump will now extend offshore drilling moratorium to NC

In a struggle to defend his incumbency, Sen. Thom Tillis announced on his website yesterday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and “was informed that North Carolina will be included in a Presidential Memorandum” banning offshore drilling for 10 years. The moratorium would be in effect from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2032.

On his Senate website, Tillis noted he had “urged” President Trump to extend the moratorium to North Carolina.

The White House has not formally announced North Carolina’s inclusion in the moratorium.

Earlier this month, in what was tantamount to a political snub, Trump reinstated an offshore drilling moratorium for Florida, Georgia and South Carolina — but no North Carolina. The other Southeastern states included in the moratorium have Republican governors.

Trump also needs those states to win the election, and polling has showed voters there overwhelmingly oppose drilling off their respective states’ coasts.

Tillis also needs to galvanize support for his political campaign. An average of all polls taken in North Carolina show Tillis and Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham in a tie. However, results of a CBS 17/Emerson College poll published yesterday show Cunningham ahead 48.9% to 43%.

As for offshore drilling, Gov. Cooper’s administration has consistently opposed the prospect of that activity off the coast. The NC Department of Environmental Quality denied WesternGeco’s request to conduct offshore seismic testing, but was overruled by the US Department of Commerce.

Attorney General Josh Stein recently announced his office had filed suit against the federal Commerce Department over the WesternGeco approval.

WesternGeco subsequently withdrew its federal application. Four other companies have applied to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to conduct the testing.

North Carolina environmental groups ranging from the League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club and Oceana, were cautiously optimistic about Tillis’s announcement.

“If this is true, we welcome the withdrawal of North Carolina from offshore drilling for 10 years,” said Randy Sturgill, Oceana Action senior campaign organizer, for the Southeast region. “With this action, President Trump acknowledges overwhelming opposition from North Carolina’s communities, businesses and bipartisan elected officials.

“Of course, it was the President’s own plan that threatened our state in the first place. Other East and West Coast states remain on the table for expanded drilling and deserve the same protections. What President Trump deems good enough for North Carolina and Florida should be good enough for other states, too. It’s time for the President to permanently protect our coasts and formally withdraw his entire radical offshore drilling plan.”