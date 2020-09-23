Burr joins Tillis in move to appoint replacement to Ginsburg seat “as early as possible”

U.S. Senator Richard Burr is joining Senator Thom Tillis in backing President Trump’s rush to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ginsburg, who served on the nation’s highest court for more than 27 years, died Friday at 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Burr who recognized Ginsburg as “a trailblazer and a tireless advocate for equality”released a statement Tuesday making it clear that he would not support any delay in selecting her replacement:

“The President has every right under the Constitution to nominate the individual of his choosing to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy. The Senate’s role is to provide its advice and consent. In this instance, unlike 2016, Americans voted to ensure the Senate and Presidency are both held by the same party. I believe the Senate should consider President Trump’s nominee as early as possible and I intend to carefully review their qualifications once that individual is named.”

For the record, Burr was opposed to holding confirmation hearings four years for Merrick Garland, President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Here’s what Burr posted to his Facebook page in March 2016, ten months before the election.

Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court today and on Thursday so the public can pay respects to the cultural icon.