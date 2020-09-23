Courts & the Law, News

Burr joins Tillis in move to appoint replacement to Ginsburg seat “as early as possible”

By
13 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Courts & the Law, News

Senator Richard Burr

U.S. Senator Richard Burr is joining Senator Thom Tillis in backing President Trump’s rush to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ginsburg, who served on the nation’s highest court for more than 27 years, died Friday at 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Burr who recognized Ginsburg as “a trailblazer and a tireless advocate for equality”released a statement Tuesday making it clear that he would not support any delay in selecting her replacement:

“The President has every right under the Constitution to nominate the individual of his choosing to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy. The Senate’s role is to provide its advice and consent. In this instance, unlike 2016, Americans voted to ensure the Senate and Presidency are both held by the same party. I believe the Senate should consider President Trump’s nominee as early as possible and I intend to carefully review their qualifications once that individual is named.”

For the record, Burr was opposed to holding confirmation hearings four years for Merrick Garland, President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Here’s what Burr posted to his Facebook page in March 2016, ten months before the election.

Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court today and on Thursday so the public can pay respects to the cultural icon.

Possibly related posts:

  1. From hospital, Justice Ginsburg slams Trump birth control rules
  2. How North Carolinians are remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  3. Trump says he’ll announce Supreme Court pick by Friday or Saturday
  4. GOP senators line up in support of Supreme Court vote
  5. In SCOTUS controversy, the hypocrisy is all red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

As nation tops 200,000 COVID deaths, NC rolls out new tracking app, gets ready to open large outdoor venues

The NC Department of Health and Human Services ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Congressional Democrats launch inquiry into claims of “high number of hysterectomies” at Georgia immigrant detention facility

Irwin Detention Facility has history of physical and verbal abuse Top U.S. House Democrats are inves [...]

PW exclusive: Candidates Lora Cubbage and Fred Gore seek open Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at NC’s registered voters and key voting dates

North Carolina was a battleground state in the 2016 presidential election, and there's no doubt [...]

PW special report: Trump-linked effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups prompts investigation

Man who went by "James Fortune" was a gateway to network of far-right operatives Shortly a [...]

The time for polite dialogue with the political right is over

Supreme Court hypocrisy, effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups ought to be the last straws It s [...]

Students with disabilities have unique needs, should not be short-changed during pandemic

For many parents and caregivers, seeing their child struggle through virtual learning can be both fr [...]

The far-right go fishin’

Click here for the original story. The post The far-right go fishin’ appeared first on NC Policy Wat [...]

Congress must pass robust COVID relief; failure is not an option

There has never been a more urgent time for Congress to step up and pass a relief package that ackno [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch