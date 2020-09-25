Environment

DEQ cites Colonial Pipeline for gasoline spill, material includes cancer-causing chemicals

By
31 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Environment

Colonial Pipeline ships gasoline and other petroleum through a 5,500-mile pipeline through the Southeast en route to New Jersey. (Map: Colonial Pipeline)

The cancer-causing compound benzene has been detected in groundwater  from an Aug. 14 gasoline spill in Huntersville, prompted state regulators to cite Colonial Pipeline, which is responsible for the accident.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality announced today that it has issued a notice of violation for impacts to groundwater as a result of the 273,000-gallon spill. So far, DEQ has not fined the company, but wrote in the citation that it could assess civil penalties in the future.

Other chemicals detected in groundwater are xylene, toluene and ethylbenzene. Ethylbenzene exposure has also been linked to cancer, according to federal health officials. Depending on the dose and length of exposure, all four chemicals can harm the neurological system.

Neighbors of the spill have been concerned in particular about benzene in the groundwater. At a community meeting in Huntersville earlier this month, a Colonial Pipeline representative dodged questions about whether benzene was among the contaminants. The representative, Greg Glaze, told attendees that the gasoline was the “same that goes in your car.”

“Out of an abundance of caution,” DEQ said it has also directed that Colonial Pipeline sample its onsite monitoring wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, because the material that was used to minimize flammable vapors was found to contain PFAS compounds.

DEQ has also determined that “the risk posed by the discharge or release at the subject site is high.”

Colonial is testing drinking water wells within 1,500 feet of the spill, which occurred off Huntersville-Concord Road in the Oehler Nature Preserve. So far, the company has reported no petroleum detections in the drinking water wells, but the groundwater and soil is contaminated.

Colonial Pipeline has estimated that 96,557 gallons of the gasoline — or just a third of the estimated total — has been recovered.

The cause of the spill was a break in a portion of the 42-year-old pipeline that had been previously repaired in 2004, according to Colonial’s required 30-day report to federal regulators. Two 15-year-old boys riding ATVs in the Oehler Nature Preserve discovered the spill.

DEQ is requiring Colonial to take other remedial action:

  • Restore groundwater quality to the standards protective of human health and the environment;
  • Submit detailed reports monthly that include soil sampling, surface water and water supply well sampling results, groundwater flow, public water system hook-ups for residents, status of free product recovery efforts, and soil excavation, transportation and disposal records.; and
  • Submit a Comprehensive Site Assessment report by Jan. 20, 2021.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Trump lawyer Stefan Passantino is attorney for company that tried to infiltrate NC voter groups

Blue Sky Med Labs, whose “business partner” James ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Incumbent Reuben Young, challenger Jeff Carpenter vie for Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

As new poll workers step up in pandemic, elections directors say they are ready for November

Even with an increase in absentee voting, election directors expect a large in-person turnout. Since [...]

Congressional Democrats launch inquiry into claims of “high number of hysterectomies” at Georgia immigrant detention facility

Irwin Detention Facility has history of physical and verbal abuse Top U.S. House Democrats are inves [...]

PW exclusive: Candidates Lora Cubbage and Fred Gore seek open Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

The time for polite dialogue with the political right is over

Supreme Court hypocrisy, effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups ought to be the last straws It s [...]

Students with disabilities have unique needs, should not be short-changed during pandemic

For many parents and caregivers, seeing their child struggle through virtual learning can be both fr [...]

The far-right go fishin’

Click here for the original story. The post The far-right go fishin’ appeared first on NC Policy Wat [...]

Congress must pass robust COVID relief; failure is not an option

There has never been a more urgent time for Congress to step up and pass a relief package that ackno [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch