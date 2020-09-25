NC absentee ballot requests top one million. What do we know about these voters?

If you requested an absentee ballot and are still waiting for it to arrive in the mail, you’re not alone.

According to the State Board of Elections, 1,028,648 requests for an absentee ballot had been received as of September 24th.

Roughly 22% (227,761 of those ballot requests) have been returned and processed.

Catawba College political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer and the good folks at Old North State Politics have been taking a closer look at those who have already voted absentee by mail and here’s what they learned:

And here’s a look at how things have been trending over the past two weeks:

Learn more @OldNorthStPol

North Carolina voters, including voters serving in the military or living overseas, can request an absentee ballot online through the Absentee Ballot Request Portal.

The deadline to request your absentee ballot for the General Election is October 27th.