NC GOP raffling off assault weapons to boost judicial candidates

1 hour ago
There’s no explanation as to why one needs to be a man or own an AR-15 semi-automatic assault weapon (a weapon banned in some states) or a handgun to hunt game, but that isn’t stopping the North Carolina Republican Party from conducting a raffle for “North Carolina Republican Sportsmen” to benefit its “Judicial Victory Fund.”

Among the items one can get a chance to obtain through the raffle: a “Custom Built Trump AR-15 .223/5.56” (which appears to feature — we’re not making this up — engraved images of Trump’s signature comb over) and a “DPMS Oracle AR-15 .223/5.56.”

For those “sportsmen” who want to hunt with handguns (and since the raffle tickets feature an image of what appear to be deer antlers and the website an image of what appears to be Carolina woodlands, one presumes that’s the activity being suggested here) there’s also an “Auto-Ordnance 1911 – ‘MAGA’ Edition V1 .45 ACP Limited Edition” and a “Glock G19 Trump Edition 9mm” — both of which are also emblazoned with images of you-know-who.

Thankfully, the website promoting the event includes a sentence reading: “Ticket Buyer is responsible for verifying they are legally allowed to purchase or own a firearm.” One fervently hopes that it will be enforced.

And one also hopes that the would-be North Carolina jurists who will benefit from the proceeds from this fundraiser are having at least some inklings of discomfort in being associated with such an event and stand prepared to rule in a fully unbiased and impartial manner when it comes to any kind of firearm regulation or enforcement action that comes before them.

Click here to learn more about the raffle.

  1. Brad

    September 25, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Interesting “opinion” piece.

