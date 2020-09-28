New poll: Presidential race ‘extremely competitive’ in NC, but Trump running behind with two key groups

Ahead of Tuesday’s first presidential debate, a new Meredith College poll shows Joe Biden and Donald Trump essentially tied in North Carolina (45.7-45.4%) with just six percent of those surveyed saying they are undecided.

It should come as no surprise that Republicans strongly support four more years of Trump, with Democrats showing just as much enthusiasm for Biden.

The poll shows Trump leading among white voters, males, rural North Carolinians and those with less than a bachelor’s degree.

Biden leads among voters of color (+62.1% for Black voters), women (+10.5%), urban voters (+17.5), those with college degrees, and among Millennial and GenX voters.

Meredith College Poll Director David McLennan lays out the race this way:

“North Carolina is shaping up to be the key battleground everyone thought it would be heading into the election cycle. Although Trump has gained some ground in key groups like Hispanic voters, he is running behind Biden among suburban voters and women voters, two key groups that will determine the outcome of the presidential race in North Carolina.”

Down ballot, the U.S. Senate race may also be too close to call. The Meredith Poll shows Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham with a slim 1.3 percent lead over incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. Almost twelve percent of those surveyed remain undecided in the Senate race.

Governor Roy Cooper appears to have more breathing room in his contest against Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

Cooper is currently besting Forest 49.6-39.3% with eight percent undecided.

“The election is about the governor’s response to the pandemic and, as long as most citizens in the state seem to approve how the governor has handled that, it makes Dan Forest’s task very difficult,” explained McLennan.

Voters in the latest poll are also voicing confidence in the vote. Almost 80 percent of likely voters saying they are “very confident” or “somewhat confident” that the vote count will be accurate in 2020.

And while absentee voting and early voting are popular this year, more than one-quarter of voters plan on casting their ballot on Election Day.

The online poll sampled 705 voters September 18-22 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5%. Find the full results here.