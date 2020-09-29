Wake poised to vote on returning students to in-person instruction

The Wake County Board of Education will meet this evening at 6:00pm to vote on when the state’s second largest school district should return to in-person classroom instruction.

The proposal before the board would have PreK-5th grade students and special-education students resuming in-person learning as early as Oct. 26th on a three-week rotation. Older students (6th-12th grade) would return on November 9th following the same rotation.

A detailed explanation of the WCPSS’s plan can be found here.

Neighboring Durham Public Schools made the decision last week to stick with online learning through mid-January.



Understandably, some educators are nervous about the move.

Click below to listen to our recent interview with NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly on the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the return to in-person instruction:

New cases of COVID-19 dropped to 868 on Monday with a positivity rate of 5.3%.

Eleven percent of the state’s overall COVID cases have been in children under age 17.