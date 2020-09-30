Commentary

Report: “50 reasons the Trump administration is bad for workers”

Intimidating local health departments on behalf of the meat-packing industry. Excluding millions of workers from paid leave. Pushing for lower wages for migrant workers.

These are just three of the 50 reasons the Trump administration is bad for workers, according to a recent report published by the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that focuses on the needs of low- and middle-income workers in economic policy discussions.

In its review of the Trump administration’s policies, rules and actions, the EPI illustrated the systematic erosion of workplace rights over the past several years. The report, “50 reasons the Trump administration is bad for workers,” details attacks on working people in the areas of union organizing, collective activity, and elections; overtime, tip pay, and farmworker wages; unemployment insurance; worker health and safety; trade policy; and many others. 

Also highlighted are important ways in which Trump and his Department of Labor failed to take proactive action to protect workers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

From the report: 

The pandemic has merely provided the administration another opportunity to continue its attacks on workers’ rights. Instead of instituting policies to protect the nation’s essential workers, the administration has remained largely silent on workplace safety standards, refusing to issue mandatory emergency standards to protect workers against the new threat of the coronavirus. As a result, workers continue to be required to work without protective gear and other measures necessary to keep them safe. Furthermore, sick workers continue to lack access to paid leave. And, when workers try to speak up for themselves and one another, they are fired.

EPI called on any future administration to “work with the same diligence from Day One to reverse these actions … and advance a workers’ first-100-day agenda that includes measures that provide working people with the rights and protections they need and deserve.”

