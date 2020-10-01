Thousands expected to join online Medicaid vigil tonight with Stacey Abrams and Rev. William Barber

Concerned North Carolinians will get another chance to speak up for the cause of Medicaid expansion tonight when thousands of Americans from throughout the south gather online for a digital vigil.

The vigil, which will feature prominent speakers like Stacey Abrams and Rev. William Barber, will call attention one more time to the enormous injustice that opponents of expansion are inflicting on people stuck in the health coverage gap – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For these Americans – most of them in working families and more than half a million of them in North Carolina – health care is literally an impossible luxury and something only accessible at a hospital emergency room.

Those with chronic conditions like cancer or diabetes are quite literally out of luck and that’s in part why the failure to expand Medicaid causes thousands of premature deaths each year.

And, of course, eight of the 12 holdout states resisting expansion are located in the South.

Happily, the movement to end this injustice continues to grow.

If you’d like to learn more, go online and join the vigil tonight at 7:00 pm. Click here from ore information.