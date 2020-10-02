Breaking: Senator Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis issued the following statement this evening via Twitter:

Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020

Tillis took part in a senate debate against his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham Thursday night, showing no symptoms of the virus.

Cunningham is now wishing Tillis a speedy recovery, and planning to get his own COVID-19 test:

I'm wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family. Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested. — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) October 3, 2020

Sen. Tillis will self-isolate at his home for the next 10 days.

The 60-year-old senator is urging the public to wear a mask and practice social distancing, acknowledging just how contagious the virus can be.

Earlier this week, an unmasked Tillis met with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis is part of the Senate judiciary panel working to elevate Barrett to the nation’s highest court, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Clayton Henkel contributed to this story.