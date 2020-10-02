COVID-19, News

Breaking: Senator Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis issued the following statement this evening via Twitter:

Tillis took part in a senate debate against his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham Thursday night, showing no symptoms of the virus.

Cunningham is now wishing Tillis a speedy recovery, and planning to get his own COVID-19 test:

Sen. Tillis will self-isolate at his home for the next 10 days.

The 60-year-old senator is urging the public to wear a mask and practice social distancing, acknowledging just how contagious the virus can be.

Earlier this week, an unmasked Tillis met with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis is part of the Senate judiciary panel working to elevate Barrett to the nation’s highest court, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Clayton Henkel contributed to this story.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Lawmakers shape new bills as unemployment claims top 450,000
  2. DPS announces new measures to release incarcerated people in response to COVID-19 pandemic
  3. UNC-Chapel Hill petition over return to on-campus instruction signed by more than 600
  4. As COVID numbers show signs of stabilizing, North Carolina rolls out statewide curfew on alcohol sales
  5. App State student dies of COVID-19 complications

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

First takes on Trump’s COVID infection start to roll in

We’re only a few hours into the latest ...

Join Our Team

NC Policy Watch is hiring two new journalists to join our award-winning team. Click here for more information.  

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Tillis embraces Trump’s Supreme Court pick as Senate Judiciary races toward hearings

WASHINGTON—Four years ago, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina was among 11 Republicans on the GOP-co [...]

PW exclusive: Incumbent Chris Dillon, challenger Gray Styers vie for Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

Dissecting the debate: Biden, Trump differ sharply over election integrity, racism and the pandemic

Biden says he’ll support election outcome but Trump urges supporters to ‘watch very carefully’ Democ [...]

PW exclusive: Incumbent Chris Brook, challenger Jefferson Griffin vie for Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

The anti-RBG: Amy Coney Barrett’s dark and regressive worldview

It’s been more than a quarter-century since Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed to serve on the U. [...]

QAnon(sense)

The post QAnon(sense) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What GOP efforts to dominate the federal courts are really about

Talk from Republican senators about "rules" and "precedent" is nothing but a smo [...]

The time for polite dialogue with the political right is over

Supreme Court hypocrisy, effort to infiltrate progressive NC groups ought to be the last straws It s [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch