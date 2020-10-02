North Carolina moves to ease COVID restrictions this weekend. Here’s what it means for you.

News of President Trump’s positive coronavirus test comes just hours ahead of North Carolina loosening restrictions for public gatherings during the pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper announced this week that North Carolina’s COVID numbers have been stable throughout September, allowing the state to move into Phase 3 of the reopening plan beginning Friday at 5:00pm.

Here’s what you can expect to change:

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy, outdoor attractions only.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 pm curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to October 23.

It’s worth noting the statewide mask mandate remains in effect to reduce the spread of the virus.

Gov. Cooper says health officials will continue watch the key COVID-19 trends over the next three weeks to determine if any further restrictions can be eased. This current Executive Order runs through October 23.

Click below to hear the governor discuss the new order and what may come next:

Cooper took to social media Friday morning to offer his concerns for President Trump’s health:

We pray for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. This virus is highly contagious and can be deadly, and the best way to protect each other and ourselves is to wear masks, wash hands and stay distant to stop the spread. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 2, 2020

North Carolina recorded 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 939 people hospitalized and a positive test rate of 5.7%.